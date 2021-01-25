Connexion
E-mail
Mot de passe
Retenir
Mot de passe oublié ?
Devenir membre gratuitement
Inscription
Inscription
Devenir membre
Inscription gratuite
Devenir client
Découvrez nos services
Paramètres
Paramètres
Cotations dynamiques 
OFFON

Accueil Zonebourse  >  Actions  >  Euronext Paris  >  Alstom    ALO   FR0010220475

ALSTOM

(ALO)
  Rapport
SynthèseCotationsGraphiquesActualitésNotationsAgendaSociétéFinancesConsensusRévisionsDérivésFondsCommunauté 
SynthèseToute l'actualitéReco analystesAutres languesCommuniquésPublications officiellesActualités du secteurAnalyses Zonebourse

Alstom : reconnu Top Employer 2021 dans 14 pays

25/01/2021 | 08:18
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Télécharger le PDF
Contacts presse - Siège

Samuel Miller

Envoyer un email

Tel: + 33 1 57 06 67 74

Coralie Collet

Envoyer un email

Tel: +33 (1) 57 06 18 81

Relations avec les investisseurs

Julie Morel

Envoyer un email

Tel: +33 6 67 61 88 58

Claire Lepelletier

Envoyer un email

Tel: +33 (6) 76 64 33 06

Disclaimer

Alstom SA published this content on 25 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 January 2021 07:17:05 UTC


© Publicnow 2021
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Réagir à cet article
Réagir le premier
Publier
loader
Toute l'actualité sur ALSTOM
09:05Apple, LVMH et Tesla au (copieux) menu de la semaine
08:18ALSTOM : reconnu Top Employer 2021 dans 14 pays
PU
08:12EN DIRECT DES MARCHES : Orange, Suez, Airbus, Solutions 30, Volkswagen, Deutsche..
23/01ALSTOM : Le consortium Alstom – Cosider Travaux Publics procède au premier..
PU
22/01Résumé des principales informations économiques du vendredi 22 janvier 2021
AW
22/01ALSTOM : vers la construction du 1er métro de Belgrade
CF
22/01ALSTOM : Kepler Cheuvreux passe à neutre sur le dossier
ZD
22/01ALSTOM : UBS toujours à l'achat
ZD
22/01Alstom signe un protocole d'accord pour le métro de Belgrade
AW
22/01ALSTOM : signe un Protocole d'accord pour la conception et la construction du pr..
PU
Plus d'actualités
Recommandations des analystes sur ALSTOM
Plus de recommandations
Données financières
CA 2021 7 924 M 9 647 M -
Résultat net 2021 354 M 431 M -
Tréso. nette 2021 1 185 M 1 443 M -
PER 2021 31,5x
Rendement 2021 1,05%
Capitalisation 14 049 M 17 101 M -
VE / CA 2021 1,62x
VE / CA 2022 1,13x
Nbr Employés 38 879
Flottant 89,2%
Graphique ALSTOM
Durée : Période :
Alstom : Graphique analyse technique Alstom | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Tendances analyse technique ALSTOM
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesHaussièreHaussièreHaussière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes 17
Objectif de cours Moyen 51,97 €
Dernier Cours de Cloture 47,62 €
Ecart / Objectif Haut 30,2%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 9,13%
Ecart / Objectif Bas -16,0%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Nom Titre
Henri Poupart-Lafarge Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Benjamin Fitoussi Senior Vice President-Operations
Laurent Vincent Joseph Martinez Chief Financial Officer
Alexandre Domingues Chief Information & Transformation Officer
Gérard Hauser Independent Non-Executive Director
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
ALSTOM2.17%17 101
PACCAR, INC.14.57%34 246
KUBOTA CORPORATION8.26%28 080
KOMATSU LTD.6.00%27 207
EPIROC AB9.12%23 168
KNORR-BREMSE AG4.14%22 821
RUBRIQUES
SERVICES GRATUITS
SERVICES FINANCIERS
APPLICATION MOBILE
SOLUTIONS
+33 (0)4 78 30 41 42
À PROPOS
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. Tous droits réservés. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar et S&P Capital IQ