Connexion
E-mail
Mot de passe
Retenir
Mot de passe oublié ?
Devenir membre gratuitement
Inscription
Inscription
Devenir membre
Inscription gratuite
Devenir client
Découvrez nos services
Paramètres
Paramètres
Cotations dynamiques 
OFFON

Accueil Zonebourse  >  Actions  >  Euronext Paris  >  Alstom    ALO   FR0010220475

ALSTOM

(ALO)
  Rapport
SynthèseCotationsGraphiquesActualitésNotationsAgendaSociétéFinancesConsensusRévisionsDérivésFondsCommunauté 
SynthèseToute l'actualitéReco analystesAutres languesCommuniquésPublications officiellesActualités du secteurAnalyses Zonebourse

Une étape transformante pour Alstom : réalisation de l'acquisition de Bombardier Transport

29/01/2021 | 12:46
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Télécharger le PDF Press kit
Contacts presse - Siège

Samuel Miller

Envoyer un email

Tel: + 33 1 57 06 67 74

Coralie Collet

Envoyer un email

Tel: +33 (1) 57 06 18 81

Relations avec les investisseurs

Julie Morel

Envoyer un email

Tel: +33 6 67 61 88 58

Claire Lepelletier

Envoyer un email

Tel: +33 (6) 76 64 33 06

Disclaimer

Alstom SA published this content on 29 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 January 2021 11:45:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Réagir à cet article
Réagir le premier
Publier
loader
Toute l'actualité sur ALSTOM
13:38Alstom boucle le rachat de Bombardier Transport pour 5,5 milliards
AW
13:15ALSTOM : finalise le rachat de Bombardier Transport pour 5,5 mds d'euros
DJ
13:00ALSTOM : finalise le rachat des activités ferroviaires de Bombardier
RE
12:46UNE ÉTAPE TRANSFORMANTE POUR ALSTOM : réalisation de l'acquisition de Bombardier..
PU
12:34ALSTOM SA : Une étape transformante pour Alstom : réalisation de l'acquisition ..
GL
28/01Résumé des principales informations économiques du jeudi 28 janvier 2021
AW
28/01Alstom absorbe Bombardier Transport
AW
26/01ALSTOM : plus forte baisse du CAC 40 à la clôture du mardi 26 janvier 2021
AO
26/01ALSTOM : acquisition de B&C Transit
CF
26/01Alstom achète une entreprise de signalisation aux USA
AW
Plus d'actualités
Recommandations des analystes sur ALSTOM
Plus de recommandations
Données financières
CA 2021 7 924 M 9 604 M -
Résultat net 2021 354 M 429 M -
Tréso. nette 2021 1 185 M 1 436 M -
PER 2021 29,8x
Rendement 2021 1,11%
Capitalisation 13 281 M 16 103 M -
VE / CA 2021 1,53x
VE / CA 2022 1,06x
Nbr Employés 38 879
Flottant 89,2%
Graphique ALSTOM
Durée : Période :
Alstom : Graphique analyse technique Alstom | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Tendances analyse technique ALSTOM
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesBaissièreHaussièreHaussière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes 17
Objectif de cours Moyen 51,97 €
Dernier Cours de Cloture 45,02 €
Ecart / Objectif Haut 37,7%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 15,4%
Ecart / Objectif Bas -11,2%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Nom Titre
Henri Poupart-Lafarge Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Benjamin Fitoussi Senior Vice President-Operations
Laurent Vincent Joseph Martinez Chief Financial Officer
Alexandre Domingues Chief Information & Transformation Officer
Gérard Hauser Independent Non-Executive Director
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
ALSTOM-3.41%16 103
PACCAR, INC.8.43%32 424
KUBOTA CORPORATION5.15%27 133
KOMATSU LTD.2.66%26 214
EPIROC AB9.36%22 983
KNORR-BREMSE AG-0.50%21 717
RUBRIQUES
SERVICES GRATUITS
SERVICES FINANCIERS
APPLICATION MOBILE
SOLUTIONS
+33 (0)4 78 30 41 42
À PROPOS
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. Tous droits réservés. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar et S&P Capital IQ