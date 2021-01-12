|
ALSTRIA OFFICE : Berenberg maintient sa recommandation à l'achat
L'analyste Kai Klose de chez Berenberg maintient son opinion acheteuse sur le titre. L'objectif de cours est modifié à la hausse et passe de 15.50 EUR à 17.00 EUR.
© Zonebourse avec dpa-AFX Analyser 2021
|
|Toute l'actualité sur ALSTRIA OFFICE REIT-AG
|
|10:10
|ALSTRIA OFFICE : Berenberg maintient sa recommandation à l'achat
|
ZD
|08/01
|Donald Trump s'efface (pour le moment)
|
|08/01
|AVIS D'ANALYSTES DU JOUR : AB Inbev, BE Semi, Danone, Elis, Gecina, Idorsia, Ips..
|
|05/01
|ALSTRIA OFFICE : Morgan Stanley toujours à l'achat
|
ZD
|2020
|ALSTRIA OFFICE : Jefferies conserve son opinion neutre
|
ZD
|2020
|AVIS D'ANALYSTES DU JOUR : Beneteau, CD Projekt, EssilorLuxottica, HelloFresh, H..
|
|2020
|ALSTRIA OFFICE : Goldman Sachs relève à l'achat
|
ZD
|2020
|ALSTRIA OFFICE : NorldLB neutre sur le dossier
|
ZD
|2020
|ALSTRIA OFFICE : Jefferies conserve son opinion neutre
|
ZD
|2020
|AVIS D'ANALYSTES DU JOUR : Adidas, Airbus, Fevertree, JCDecaux, Natixis, Rolls-R..
|
|
|
|Recommandations des analystes sur ALSTRIA OFFICE REIT-AG
|
|
|
Données financières
|
|CA 2020
|
180 M
218 M
-
|Résultat net 2020
|
84,8 M
103 M
-
|Dette nette 2020
|
1 330 M
1 618 M
-
|PER 2020
|39,7x
|Rendement 2020
|3,72%
|
|Capitalisation
|
2 492 M
3 028 M
-
|VE / CA 2020
|21,3x
|VE / CA 2021
|21,0x
|Nbr Employés
|165
|Flottant
|95,0%
|
|Graphique ALSTRIA OFFICE REIT-AG
|
Durée :
Période :
|
Tendances analyse technique ALSTRIA OFFICE REIT-AG
|Court Terme
|Moyen Terme
|Long Terme
|Tendances
|Neutre
|Haussière
|Neutre
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
|Recommandation moyenne
|ACCUMULER
|Nombre d'Analystes
|15
|Objectif de cours Moyen
|
15,25 €
|Dernier Cours de Cloture
|
14,03 €
|Ecart / Objectif Haut
|
31,9%
|Ecart / Objectif Moyen
|
8,72%
|Ecart / Objectif Bas
|
-11,6%
Dirigeants et Administrateurs