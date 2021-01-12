Connexion
ALSTRIA OFFICE REIT-AG

(AOX)
ALSTRIA OFFICE : Berenberg maintient sa recommandation à l'achat

12/01/2021
L'analyste Kai Klose de chez Berenberg maintient son opinion acheteuse sur le titre. L'objectif de cours est modifié à la hausse et passe de 15.50 EUR à 17.00 EUR.

© Zonebourse avec dpa-AFX Analyser 2021
Données financières
CA 2020 180 M 218 M -
Résultat net 2020 84,8 M 103 M -
Dette nette 2020 1 330 M 1 618 M -
PER 2020 39,7x
Rendement 2020 3,72%
Capitalisation 2 492 M 3 028 M -
VE / CA 2020 21,3x
VE / CA 2021 21,0x
Nbr Employés 165
Flottant 95,0%
Graphique ALSTRIA OFFICE REIT-AG
alstria Office REIT-AG : Graphique analyse technique alstria Office REIT-AG | Zone bourse
Tendances analyse technique ALSTRIA OFFICE REIT-AG
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesNeutreHaussièreNeutre
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes 15
Objectif de cours Moyen 15,25 €
Dernier Cours de Cloture 14,03 €
Ecart / Objectif Haut 31,9%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 8,72%
Ecart / Objectif Bas -11,6%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Nom Titre
Olivier Elamine Chief Executive Officer
Johannes Conradi Chairman-Supervisory Board
Alexander Dexne Chief Financial Officer
Richard Stephen Mully Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Marianne Voigt Member-Supervisory Board
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
ALSTRIA OFFICE REIT-AG-5.20%3 028
BOSTON PROPERTIES, INC.-5.23%14 016
NIPPON BUILDING FUND INCORPORATION-1.84%9 335
JAPAN REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT CORPORATION-1.85%7 798
DEXUS-4.26%7 716
KILROY REALTY CORPORATION-3.50%6 384
