ALSTRIA OFFICE : JP Morgan persiste à l'achat
10/09/2020 | 09:16
JP Morgan est positif et recommande le titre à l'achat.
© Zonebourse avec dpa-AFX Analyser 2020
Données financières
|
|CA 2020
|
178 M
211 M
-
|Résultat net 2020
|
72,8 M
86,1 M
-
|Dette nette 2020
|
1 383 M
1 635 M
-
|PER 2020
|24,8x
|Rendement 2020
|4,14%
|
|Capitalisation
|
2 190 M
2 588 M
-
|VE / CA 2020
|20,1x
|VE / CA 2021
|19,2x
|Nbr Employés
|168
|Flottant
|95,1%
|
|Graphique ALSTRIA OFFICE REIT-AG
|
Durée :
Période :
|
Tendances analyse technique ALSTRIA OFFICE REIT-AG
|Court Terme
|Moyen Terme
|Long Terme
|Tendances
|Baissière
|Neutre
|Baissière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
|Recommandation moyenne
|ACCUMULER
|Nombre d'Analystes
|16
|Objectif de cours Moyen
|
15,56 €
|Dernier Cours de Cloture
|
12,33 €
|Ecart / Objectif Haut
|
50,0%
|Ecart / Objectif Moyen
|
26,2%
|Ecart / Objectif Bas
|
7,87%