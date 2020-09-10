Connexion
ALSTRIA OFFICE REIT-AG

ALSTRIA OFFICE REIT-AG

(AOX)
  Rapport
Cours en temps réel. Temps réel Xetra - 10/09 10:46:05
12.31 EUR   -0.16%
ALSTRIA OFFICE : JP Morgan persiste à l'achat

10/09/2020 | 09:16
JP Morgan est positif et recommande le titre à l'achat.

© Zonebourse avec dpa-AFX Analyser 2020
Toute l'actualité sur ALSTRIA OFFICE REIT-AG
09:16ALSTRIA OFFICE : JP Morgan persiste à l'achat
ZD
07/09ALSTRIA OFFICE : Baader Bank optimiste sur le dossier
ZD
03/09ALSTRIA OFFICE : Opinion positive de Morgan Stanley
ZD
01/09ALSTRIA OFFICE : Goldman Sachs conserve son opinion neutre
ZD
31/08ALSTRIA OFFICE : Opinion positive de Warburg Research
ZD
26/08ALSTRIA OFFICE : NorldLB n'est pas inspiré par le dossier
ZD
19/08ALSTRIA OFFICE : JP Morgan toujours positif
ZD
13/08ALSTRIA OFFICE : Barclays réitère son opinion positive sur le titre
ZD
12/08ALSTRIA OFFICE : Deutsche Bank maintient sa recommandation neutre
ZD
11/08ALSTRIA OFFICE : Jefferies est neutre sur le titre
ZD
Recommandations des analystes sur ALSTRIA OFFICE REIT-AG
Données financières
CA 2020 178 M 211 M -
Résultat net 2020 72,8 M 86,1 M -
Dette nette 2020 1 383 M 1 635 M -
PER 2020 24,8x
Rendement 2020 4,14%
Capitalisation 2 190 M 2 588 M -
VE / CA 2020 20,1x
VE / CA 2021 19,2x
Nbr Employés 168
Flottant 95,1%
Graphique ALSTRIA OFFICE REIT-AG
Durée : Période :
alstria Office REIT-AG : Graphique analyse technique alstria Office REIT-AG | Zone bourse
Tendances analyse technique ALSTRIA OFFICE REIT-AG
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesBaissièreNeutreBaissière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes 16
Objectif de cours Moyen 15,56 €
Dernier Cours de Cloture 12,33 €
Ecart / Objectif Haut 50,0%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 26,2%
Ecart / Objectif Bas 7,87%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants
Nom Titre
Olivier Elamine Chief Executive Officer
Johannes Conradi Chairman-Supervisory Board
Alexander Dexne Chief Financial Officer
Richard Stephen Mully Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Marianne Voigt Member-Supervisory Board
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
ALSTRIA OFFICE REIT-AG-26.39%2 588
BOSTON PROPERTIES, INC.-37.20%13 475
NIPPON BUILDING FUND INCORPORATION-21.26%8 330
JAPAN REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT CORPORATION-19.72%7 584
DEXUS-23.76%7 147
KILROY REALTY CORPORATION-32.93%6 500
