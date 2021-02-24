Connexion
Xetra  >  Alstria Office REIT-AG    AOX   DE000A0LD2U1

ALSTRIA OFFICE REIT-AG

(AOX)
  Rapport
Cours estimé en temps réel. Temps réel estimé Tradegate - 24/02 21:59:57
14.215 EUR   +1.46%
21:21ALSTRIA OFFICE : Goldman Sachs persiste à l'achat
ZD
21:21ALSTRIA OFFICE : Jefferies confirme sa recommandation neutre
ZD
12/02ALSTRIA OFFICE : UBS toujours à l'achat
ZD
ALSTRIA OFFICE : Jefferies confirme sa recommandation neutre

24/02/2021 | 21:21
Initialement neutre sur le dossier, Thomas Rothäusler de chez Jefferies maintient sa recommandation. L'objectif de cours demeure inchangé à 14 EUR.

© Zonebourse avec dpa-AFX Analyser 2021
Recommandations des analystes sur ALSTRIA OFFICE REIT-AG
Données financières
CA 2020 181 M 220 M -
Résultat net 2020 159 M 193 M -
Dette nette 2020 1 314 M 1 596 M -
PER 2020 15,8x
Rendement 2020 3,73%
Capitalisation 2 488 M 3 019 M -
VE / CA 2020 21,0x
VE / CA 2021 21,0x
Nbr Employés 165
Flottant 95,0%
Graphique ALSTRIA OFFICE REIT-AG
Durée : Période :
alstria Office REIT-AG : Graphique analyse technique alstria Office REIT-AG | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Tendances analyse technique ALSTRIA OFFICE REIT-AG
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesBaissièreHaussièreHaussière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes 15
Objectif de cours Moyen 15,60 €
Dernier Cours de Cloture 14,01 €
Ecart / Objectif Haut 35,6%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 11,3%
Ecart / Objectif Bas -11,5%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Nom Titre
Olivier Elamine Chief Executive Officer
Alexander Dexne Chief Financial Officer
Johannes Conradi Chairman-Supervisory Board
Richard Stephen Mully Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Marianne Voigt Member-Supervisory Board
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
ALSTRIA OFFICE REIT-AG-7.09%3 025
BOSTON PROPERTIES, INC.2.04%15 749
NIPPON BUILDING FUND INCORPORATION11.71%10 185
JAPAN REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT CORPORATION13.26%8 722
DEXUS-2.45%7 608
KILROY REALTY CORPORATION10.47%7 379
