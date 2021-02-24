|
ALSTRIA OFFICE : Jefferies confirme sa recommandation neutre
Initialement neutre sur le dossier, Thomas Rothäusler de chez Jefferies maintient sa recommandation. L'objectif de cours demeure inchangé à 14 EUR.
© Zonebourse avec dpa-AFX Analyser 2021
|
