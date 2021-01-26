Connexion
E-mail
Mot de passe
Retenir
Mot de passe oublié ?
Devenir membre gratuitement
Inscription
Inscription
Devenir membre
Inscription gratuite
Devenir client
Découvrez nos services
Paramètres
Paramètres
Cotations dynamiques 
OFFON

Accueil Zonebourse  >  Actions  >  Nasdaq  >  Altair Engineering Inc.    ALTR

ALTAIR ENGINEERING INC.

(ALTR)
  Rapport
Cours estimé en temps réel. Temps réel estimé Cboe BZX - 26/01 18:37:40
58.57 USD   -0.75%
SynthèseCotationsGraphiquesNotationsAgendaSociétéFinancesConsensusRévisionsDérivésFondsCommunauté 
ETFs positionnés sur ALTAIR ENGINEERING INC.ETFs et Trackers avec Trackinsight
ETFVar. 5jours PoidsRatingZone géographiqueCatégorie et Secteur
SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF - ...1.44%0.64%Etats UnisActions - Technologie
First Trust US Small Cap Core Alpha...0.39%0.19%Etats UnisActions
Xtrackers Russell 2000 1C - USD-0.08%0.09%Etats UnisActions
IShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF - ...4.43%0.02%-Amérique du NordActions - Technologie



Copyright © 2009 Morningstar. All Rights Reserved. The information, data and opinions expressed (Information) and contained herein: (1) are proprietary to Morningstar and/or its content providers and are not intended to represent investment advice or recommendation to buy or sell any security; (2) may not be copied or distributed without express license to do so; and (3) are not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. Morningstar reserve its rights to charge for access to these Ratings and/or Rating report. Neither Morningstar nor its content providers are responsible for any damages or losses arising from any use of this Rating, Rating Report or Information contained therein.
Graphique ALTAIR ENGINEERING INC.
Durée : Période :
Altair Engineering Inc. : Graphique analyse technique Altair Engineering Inc. | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes 8
Objectif de cours Moyen 53,83 $
Dernier Cours de Cloture 59,01 $
Ecart / Objectif Haut 10,2%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen -8,77%
Ecart / Objectif Bas -28,8%
Révisions de BNA
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
ALTAIR ENGINEERING INC.1.43%4 347
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES14.97%166 776
ACCENTURE PLC-3.51%159 853
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-5.80%105 662
INFOSYS LIMITED5.52%77 024
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-8.07%70 188
RUBRIQUES
SERVICES GRATUITS
SERVICES FINANCIERS
APPLICATION MOBILE
SOLUTIONS
+33 (0)4 78 30 41 42
À PROPOS
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. Tous droits réservés. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar et S&P Capital IQ