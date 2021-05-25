Connexion
Altarea : Transactions effectuées sur les instruments financiers par des dirigeants ou des personnes liées notifiées à la Société (mars- avril 2021)

25/05/2021 | 19:57
Société en commandite par actions au capital de 264.582.150,78 euros

Siège social : 87, rue de Richelieu - 75002 PARIS

335.480.877 RCS PARIS

ISIN 0000033219

LEI n°969500ICGCY1PD6OT783

Marché règlementé : Euronext Paris Compartiment A

Le 22 mai 2021

TRANSACTIONS EFFECTUEES SUR LES INSTRUMENTS FINANCIERS DE LA SOCIETE PAR DES DIRIGEANTS ET PERSONNES QUI LEUR SONT LIEES

Conformément à l'article 19.3 du Règlement relatif aux abus de marché n° 596/2014 du Parlement Européen et du Conseil du 19 avril 2014, la Société informe ses actionnaires que des personnes mentionnées à l'article 3 § 25 dudit Règlement lui ont notifié avoir réalisé les transactions suivantes :

Instruments

Prix

Déclarant

Fonctions

Opération

Dates

unitaire

Volumes

Financiers

(€)

M. Jacques

Directeur Général

Actions

Acquisition

30/03/2021

154,80

2.000

EHRMANN

de la société

d'actions

ALTAFI 2,

attribuées

20/04/2021

163,60

2.667

Cogérante

gratuitement

23/04/2021

167,00

1.000

Disclaimer

Altaréa SCA published this content on 23 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 May 2021 17:56:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
