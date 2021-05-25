Altarea : Transactions effectuées sur les instruments financiers par des dirigeants ou des personnes liées notifiées à la Société (mars- avril 2021)

Société en commandite par actions au capital de 264.582.150,78 euros
Siège social : 87, rue de Richelieu - 75002 PARIS
335.480.877 RCS PARIS
ISIN 0000033219
LEI n°969500ICGCY1PD6OT783
Marché règlementé : Euronext Paris Compartiment A
Le 22 mai 2021
TRANSACTIONS EFFECTUEES SUR LES INSTRUMENTS FINANCIERS DE LA SOCIETE PAR DES DIRIGEANTS ET PERSONNES QUI LEUR SONT LIEES
Conformément à l'article 19.3 du Règlement relatif aux abus de marché n° 596/2014 du Parlement Européen et du Conseil du 19 avril 2014, la Société informe ses actionnaires que des personnes mentionnées à l'article 3 § 25 dudit Règlement lui ont notifié avoir réalisé les transactions suivantes :
|
|
|
Instruments
|
|
|
Prix
|
|
Déclarant
|
Fonctions
|
Opération
|
Dates
|
unitaire
|
Volumes
|
Financiers
|
|
|
|
|
(€)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
M. Jacques
|
Directeur Général
|
Actions
|
Acquisition
|
30/03/2021
|
154,80
|
2.000
|
EHRMANN
|
de la société
|
|
d'actions
|
|
|
|
|
ALTAFI 2,
|
|
attribuées
|
20/04/2021
|
163,60
|
2.667
|
|
Cogérante
|
|
gratuitement
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
23/04/2021
|
167,00
|
1.000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
