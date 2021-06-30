Connexion
Altareit : annonce la diffusion par sa société mère, Altarea, d'un communiqué relatif à l'entrée en négociations exclusives en vue de l'acquisition du groupe Primonial par une de ses filiales

30/06/2021 | 21:26
Altareit annonce la diffusion par sa société mère, Altarea, d'un communiqué relatif à l'entrée en négociations exclusives en vue de l'acquisition du groupe Primonial par une de ses filiales
30 Jun 2021 20:13 CEST

Company Name

ALTAREIT

ISN

FR0000039216

Market

Euronext

Symbol

AREIT

Source

ALTAREIT

Provider

Les Echos

Disclaimer

Altareit SCA published this content on 30 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 June 2021 19:25:50 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Données financières
CA 2020 3 017 M 3 573 M -
Résultat net 2020 69,4 M 82,2 M -
Dette nette 2020 245 M 290 M -
PER 2020 12,2x
Rendement 2020 -
Capitalisation 1 068 M 1 266 M -
VE / CA 2019 0,44x
VE / CA 2020 0,36x
Nbr Employés 1 457
Flottant 0,15%
Graphique ALTAREIT
Durée : Période :
Altareit : Graphique analyse technique Altareit | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Tendances analyse technique ALTAREIT
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesNeutreHaussièreHaussière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Jacques Dominique Ehrmann General Manager
Eric Dumas Chief Financial Officer
Christian de Gournay Chairman-Supervisory Board
Dominique Rongier Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Éliane Fremeaux Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
ALTAREIT26.54%1 275
CHINA VANKE CO., LTD.-17.04%43 042
VONOVIA SE-8.77%37 361
DEUTSCHE WOHNEN SE18.15%21 136
CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP-32.08%18 063
VINGROUP9.98%16 463