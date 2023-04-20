Recherche avancée
    ATUS   US02156K1034

ALTICE USA, INC.

(ATUS)
Temps réel estimé Cboe BZX  -  16:29:36 20/04/2023
2.880 USD   -6.49%
16:01Altice USA, Inc. : Morgan Stanley est neutre
ZM
23/03Altice USA nomme Alexandre Fonseca président du conseil d'administration
MT
22/03Le conseil d'administration d'Altice Usa annonce la nomination d'Alexandre Fonseca en tant qu'administrateur et président du conseil d'administration
CI
Altice USA, Inc. : Morgan Stanley est neutre

20/04/2023 | 16:01
© Zonebourse avec MT Newswires 2023
Données financières
CA 2023 9 286 M - 8 472 M
Résultat net 2023 181 M - 165 M
Dette nette 2023 25 048 M - 22 851 M
PER 2023 7,16x
Rendement 2023 -
Capitalisation 1 405 M 1 405 M 1 282 M
VE / CA 2023 2,85x
VE / CA 2024 2,86x
Nbr Employés 11 000
Flottant 27,9%
Altice USA, Inc. : Graphique analyse technique Altice USA, Inc. | Zonebourse
Tendances analyse technique ALTICE USA, INC.
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesBaissièreBaissièreBaissière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes 23
Dernier Cours de Clôture 3,08 $
Objectif de cours Moyen 6,64 $
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 115%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Dennis Mathew Chief Executive Officer
Marc Sirota Chief Financial Officer
Alexandre Filipe Fonseca Chairman
Pragash Pillai EVP, Chief Technology & Information Officer
Raymond Svider Independent Director
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapi. (M$)
ALTICE USA, INC.-36.52%1 405
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED30.82%184 284
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-1.17%162 115
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG20.75%122 669
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION7.66%102 527
CHINA TELECOM CORPORATION LIMITED39.74%83 894
