|
Altice USA, Inc. : Morgan Stanley est neutre
© Zonebourse avec MT Newswires 2023
|
|Toute l'actualité sur ALTICE USA, INC.
|
|16:01
|Altice USA, Inc. : Morgan Stanley est neutre
|
ZM
|23/03
|Altice USA nomme Alexandre Fonseca président du conseil d'administration
|
MT
|22/03
|Le conseil d'administration d'Altice Usa annonce la nomination d'Alexandre Fonseca en t..
|
CI
|24/02
|Altice USA, Inc. : Deutsche Bank Securities maintient sa recommandation..
|
ZM
|23/02
|Altice USA, Inc. : Goldman Sachs neutre sur le dossier
|
ZM
|23/02
|Altice USA, Inc. : Barclays maintient sa recommandation neutre
|
ZM
|23/02
|Altice USA, Inc. : Credit Suisse neutre sur le dossier
|
ZM
|23/02
|Altice USA subit une perte au quatrième trimestre, le chiffre d'affaires diminue
|
MT
|23/02
|Altice USA nomme Marc Sirota au poste de directeur financier
|
MT
|22/02
|Transcript : Altice USA, Inc., Q4 2022 Earnings Call, Feb 22, 2023
|
CI
|
|
|Recommandations des analystes sur ALTICE USA, INC.
|
|
|
Données financières
|
|CA 2023
|
9 286 M
-
8 472 M
|Résultat net 2023
|
181 M
-
165 M
|Dette nette 2023
|
25 048 M
-
22 851 M
|PER 2023
|7,16x
|Rendement 2023
|-
|
|Capitalisation
|
1 405 M
1 405 M
1 282 M
|VE / CA 2023
|2,85x
|VE / CA 2024
|2,86x
|Nbr Employés
|11 000
|Flottant
|27,9%
|
|Graphique ALTICE USA, INC.
|
Durée :
Période :
|
Tendances analyse technique ALTICE USA, INC.
|Court Terme
|Moyen Terme
|Long Terme
|Tendances
|Baissière
|Baissière
|Baissière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
|
|Recommandation moyenne
|ACCUMULER
|Nombre d'Analystes
|23
|Dernier Cours de Clôture
|3,08 $
|Objectif de cours Moyen
|6,64 $
|Ecart / Objectif Moyen
|115%
Dirigeants et Administrateurs