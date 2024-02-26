Amer Sports, Inc.
Actions
AS
KYG0260P1028
Détaillants autres spécialités
|
Temps réel estimé
Autres places de cotation
|Varia. 5j.
|Varia. 1 janv.
|16,07 USD
|+3,41 %
|-2,69 %
|0,00 %
|19:01
|AMER SPORTS, INC. : UBS adopte une opinion positive
|ZM
|17:01
|AMER SPORTS, INC. : Wells Fargo Securities toujours positif
|ZM
Révisions de BNA
Bénéfices annuels - Taux de surprise
|Varia. 1 janv.
|Capi.
|0,00 %
|7,85 Md
|+19,18 %
|14,11 Md
|-8,68 %
|4,6 Md
|+1,71 %
|2,39 Md
|+2,21 %
|509 M
|-7,83 %
|238 M
|-29,33 %
|238 M
|+2,05 %
|223 M
|-12,44 %
|142 M
|-5,29 %
|137 M
- Amer Sports, Inc. : UBS adopte une opinion positive