AMERICAN CAMPUS COMMUNITIES, INC.

(ACC)
ETFs positionnés sur AMERICAN CAMPUS COMMUNITIES, INC.ETFs et Trackers avec Trackinsight
ETFVar. 5jours PoidsRatingZone géographiqueCatégorie et Secteur
IShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF -...-3.59%0.77%Etats UnisActions
SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF - USD-7.49%0.37%Etats UnisActions
AMUNDI INDEX FTSE EPRA NAREIT GLOBA...-3.30%0.35%MondeActions - Immobilier
AMUNDI INDEX FTSE EPRA NAREIT GLOBA...-4.94%0.35%-MondeActions - Immobilier
SPDR S&P 400 US Mid Cap - USD-4.44%0.31%Etats UnisActions
SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF - USD-4.63%0.27%Etats UnisActions
SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF -...-7.92%0.08%Etats UnisActions
Xtrackers Russell Midcap 1C - USD-3.36%0.07%Etats UnisActions
WisdomTree US Equity Income - USD-4.56%0.05%Etats UnisActions
JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mi...-5.34%0.03%Etats UnisActions
Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 Dist - USD-4.12%0.02%Etats UnisActions
SPDR Russell 1000 Momentum Focus ET...-4.56%0.01%Etats UnisActions



Graphique AMERICAN CAMPUS COMMUNITIES, INC.
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes 11
Objectif de cours Moyen 39,70 $
Dernier Cours de Cloture 33,07 $
Ecart / Objectif Haut 36,1%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 20,0%
Ecart / Objectif Bas 8,86%
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
AMERICAN CAMPUS COMMUNITIES, INC.-29.68%4 548
AVALONBAY COMMUNITIES, INC.-29.87%20 656
EQUITY RESIDENTIAL-36.67%19 076
INVITATION HOMES INC.-11.78%14 820
SUN COMMUNITIES, INC.-7.19%13 690
ESSEX PROPERTY TRUST, INC.-32.88%13 168
