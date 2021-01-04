Connexion
E-mail
Mot de passe
Retenir
Mot de passe oublié ?
Devenir membre gratuitement
Inscription
Inscription
Devenir membre
Inscription gratuite
Devenir client
Découvrez nos services
Paramètres
Paramètres
Cotations dynamiques 
OFFON

Accueil Zonebourse  >  Actions  >  Nyse  >  American Eagle Outfitters, Inc.    AEO

AMERICAN EAGLE OUTFITTERS, INC.

(AEO)
  Rapport
SynthèseCotationsGraphiquesActualitésNotationsAgendaSociétéFinancesConsensusRévisionsDérivésFondsCommunauté 
ETFs positionnés sur AMERICAN EAGLE OUTFITTERS, INC.ETFs et Trackers avec Trackinsight
ETFVar. 5jours PoidsRatingZone géographiqueCatégorie et Secteur
SPDR S&P Retail ETF - USD-0.68%1.29%Etats UnisActions - Vente au détail
SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF - USD0.00%0.29%Etats UnisActions
SPDR S&P 400 US Mid Cap - USD-0.72%0.13%Etats UnisActions
Xtrackers Russell 2000 1C - USD-2.86%0.11%Etats UnisActions
First Trust US Equity Income - Acc...-0.69%0.07%Etats UnisActions
First Trust US Equity Income - Dis...-0.89%0.07%Etats UnisActions
Invesco Global Buyback Achievers D...0.78%0.03%MondeActions
Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 Dist - USD0.24%0.02%Etats UnisActions
WisdomTree US Equity Income - USD-0.04%0.01%Etats UnisActions



Copyright © 2009 Morningstar. All Rights Reserved. The information, data and opinions expressed (Information) and contained herein: (1) are proprietary to Morningstar and/or its content providers and are not intended to represent investment advice or recommendation to buy or sell any security; (2) may not be copied or distributed without express license to do so; and (3) are not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. Morningstar reserve its rights to charge for access to these Ratings and/or Rating report. Neither Morningstar nor its content providers are responsible for any damages or losses arising from any use of this Rating, Rating Report or Information contained therein.
Graphique AMERICAN EAGLE OUTFITTERS, INC.
Durée : Période :
American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. : Graphique analyse technique American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes 15
Objectif de cours Moyen 20,20 $
Dernier Cours de Cloture 20,07 $
Ecart / Objectif Haut 14,6%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 0,65%
Ecart / Objectif Bas -15,3%
Révisions de BNA
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
AMERICAN EAGLE OUTFITTERS, INC.0.00%3 335
INDUSTRIA DE DISEÑO TEXTIL, S.A.0.00%99 087
FAST RETAILING CO., LTD.-1.54%91 489
KERING SA0.00%90 739
ROSS STORES, INC.0.00%43 777
HENNES & MAURITZ AB0.00%34 611
RUBRIQUES
SERVICES GRATUITS
SERVICES FINANCIERS
APPLICATION MOBILE
SOLUTIONS
+33 (0)4 78 30 41 42
À PROPOS
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. Tous droits réservés. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar et S&P Capital IQ