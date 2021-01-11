Connexion
AMERICAN FINANCE TRUST, INC.

(AFIN)
Cours en différé. Temps Différé Nasdaq - 11/01 22:00:00
7.38 USD   -4.16%
ETFs positionnés sur AMERICAN FINANCE TRUST, INC.ETFs et Trackers avec Trackinsight
ETFVar. 5jours PoidsRatingZone géographiqueCatégorie et Secteur
IShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA S...5.16%0.11%Etats UnisActions
AMUNDI INDEX FTSE EPRA NAREIT GLOBA...-2.20%0.05%MondeActions - Immobilier
AMUNDI INDEX FTSE EPRA NAREIT GLOBA...-0.92%0.05%-MondeActions - Immobilier
Xtrackers Russell 2000 1C - USD6.79%0.04%Etats UnisActions



Copyright © 2009 Morningstar. All Rights Reserved. The information, data and opinions expressed (Information) and contained herein: (1) are proprietary to Morningstar and/or its content providers and are not intended to represent investment advice or recommendation to buy or sell any security; (2) may not be copied or distributed without express license to do so; and (3) are not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. Morningstar reserve its rights to charge for access to these Ratings and/or Rating report. Neither Morningstar nor its content providers are responsible for any damages or losses arising from any use of this Rating, Rating Report or Information contained therein.
Graphique AMERICAN FINANCE TRUST, INC.
American Finance Trust, Inc. : Graphique analyse technique American Finance Trust, Inc.
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes 3
Objectif de cours Moyen 8,50 $
Dernier Cours de Cloture 7,70 $
Ecart / Objectif Haut 29,9%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 10,4%
Ecart / Objectif Bas -15,6%
Révisions de BNA
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
AMERICAN FINANCE TRUST, INC.3.63%835
SIMON PROPERTY GROUP, INC1.42%28 380
LINK REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST-0.99%18 964
CAPITALAND MALL TRUST4.63%11 090
REGENCY CENTERS CORPORATION-0.22%7 697
NATIONAL RETAIL PROPERTIES, INC.-2.03%6 965
