American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP est une société en commandite basée au Canada qui investit dans des propriétés hôtelières aux États-Unis. L'activité principale de la société consiste à émettre des parts de société en commandite (parts) et à acquérir et détenir des actions d'American Hotel Income Properties REIT Inc. (la FPI américaine). Le U.S. REIT est engagé dans l'acquisition et la propriété de biens immobiliers hôteliers aux États-Unis. La société s'emploie principalement à développer un portefeuille d'hôtels de marque à service sélectif sur des marchés secondaires plus importants, avec des générateurs de demande diversifiés et stables. Ses hôtels de marque à service sélectif sont situés dans des marchés métropolitains secondaires. Ses hôtels sont exploités sous des marques affiliées à Marriott, Hilton, IHG et Choice Hotels par le biais d'accords de licence. Il possède environ 70 hôtels de marque avec un total de 7 917 chambres situées dans 22 États des États-Unis.