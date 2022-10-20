|
American Woodmark Corporation : Deutsche Bank Securities toujours négatif
© Zonebourse avec MT Newswires 2022
|Toute l'actualité sur AMERICAN WOODMARK CORPORATION
|Recommandations des analystes sur AMERICAN WOODMARK CORPORATION
Données financières
|CA 2023
2 112 M
-
2 159 M
|Résultat net 2023
84,8 M
-
86,6 M
|Dette nette 2023
383 M
-
391 M
|PER 2023
|9,08x
|Rendement 2023
|-
|Capitalisation
|
737 M
737 M
753 M
|VE / CA 2023
|0,53x
|VE / CA 2024
|0,50x
|Nbr Employés
|10 000
|Flottant
|98,8%
|Graphique AMERICAN WOODMARK CORPORATION
Durée :
Période :
Tendances analyse technique AMERICAN WOODMARK CORPORATION
|Court Terme
|Moyen Terme
|Long Terme
|Tendances
|Baissière
|Neutre
|Baissière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
|Recommandation moyenne
|CONSERVER
|Nombre d'Analystes
|6
|Dernier Cours de Clôture
|44,33 $
|Objectif de cours Moyen
|56,17 $
|Ecart / Objectif Moyen
|26,7%
Dirigeants et Administrateurs