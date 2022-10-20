Recherche avancée
    AMWD   US0305061097

AMERICAN WOODMARK CORPORATION

(AMWD)
Temps Différé Nasdaq  -  22:00 19/10/2022
44.33 USD   -3.77%
15:01American Woodmark Corporation : Deutsche Bank Securities toujours négatif
ZM
18/10American Woodmark Corporation annonce 131 nouveaux emplois dans le cadre de son expansion dans le comté de Richmond
CI
31/08American Woodmark Corporation : Jefferies & Co. toujours neutre sur le dossier
ZM
American Woodmark Corporation : Deutsche Bank Securities toujours négatif

20/10/2022 | 15:01
© Zonebourse avec MT Newswires 2022
Données financières
CA 2023 2 112 M - 2 159 M
Résultat net 2023 84,8 M - 86,6 M
Dette nette 2023 383 M - 391 M
PER 2023 9,08x
Rendement 2023 -
Capitalisation 737 M 737 M 753 M
VE / CA 2023 0,53x
VE / CA 2024 0,50x
Nbr Employés 10 000
Flottant 98,8%
American Woodmark Corporation : Graphique analyse technique American Woodmark Corporation | Zone bourse
Tendances analyse technique AMERICAN WOODMARK CORPORATION
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesBaissièreNeutreBaissière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne CONSERVER
Nombre d'Analystes 6
Dernier Cours de Clôture 44,33 $
Objectif de cours Moyen 56,17 $
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 26,7%
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
M. Scott Culbreth President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Paul Joachimczyk Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & VP
Vance W. Tang Non-Executive Chairman
Robert J. Adams Senior VP-Manufacturing & Technical Operations
Bill Waszak Chief Information Officer
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapi. (M$)
AMERICAN WOODMARK CORPORATION-29.36%737
HOWDEN JOINERY GROUP PLC-45.21%3 086
ZBOM HOME COLLECTION CO.,LTD-25.84%953
GUANGDONG PIANO CUSTOMIZED FURNITURE CO., LTD.-9.52%397
CAESARSTONE LTD.-18.17%320
NANJING OLO HOME FURNISHING CO.,LTD-25.23%316