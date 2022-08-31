|
American Woodmark Corporation : Loop Capital confirme sa recommandation neutre
Données financières
|CA 2023
2 093 M
|Résultat net 2023
86,1 M
|Dette nette 2023
393 M
|PER 2023
|10,9x
|Rendement 2023
|-
|Capitalisation
|
870 M
870 M
869 M
|VE / CA 2023
|0,60x
|VE / CA 2024
|0,55x
|Nbr Employés
|10 000
|Flottant
|98,8%
Tendances analyse technique AMERICAN WOODMARK CORPORATION
|Court Terme
|Moyen Terme
|Long Terme
|Tendances
|Neutre
|Neutre
|Baissière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
|Recommandation moyenne
|CONSERVER
|Nombre d'Analystes
|6
|Dernier Cours de Clôture
|52,44 $
|Objectif de cours Moyen
|58,43 $
|Ecart / Objectif Moyen
|11,4%
Dirigeants et Administrateurs