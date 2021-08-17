Connexion
    USA   CA03062D1006

AMERICAS GOLD AND SILVER CORPORATION

(USA)
  Rapport
SynthèseCotationsGraphiquesActualitésNotationsAgendaSociétéFinancesConsensusRévisionsDérivésFondsCommunauté 
SynthèseToute l'actualitéReco analystesAutres languesCommuniquésPublications officiellesActualités du secteur

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation : Stifel Nicolaus de neutre à vendeur sur le dossier

17/08/2021 | 15:01
© Zonebourse avec MT Newswires 2021
Données financières
CA 2021 50,9 M 40,4 M 34,3 M
Résultat net 2021 -120 M -94,7 M -80,5 M
Dette nette 2021 5,16 M 4,09 M 3,47 M
PER 2021 -1,64x
Rendement 2021 -
Capitalisation 216 M 171 M 145 M
VE / CA 2021 4,34x
VE / CA 2022 0,80x
Nbr Employés 586
Flottant 96,6%
Graphique AMERICAS GOLD AND SILVER CORPORATION
Durée : Période :
Americas Gold and Silver Corporation : Graphique analyse technique Americas Gold and Silver Corporation | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Tendances analyse technique AMERICAS GOLD AND SILVER CORPORATION
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesBaissièreBaissièreBaissière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes 7
Dernier Cours de Cloture 1,43 CAD
Objectif de cours Moyen 2,39 CAD
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 67,0%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Darren J. Blasutti President, CEO & Non-Independent Director
Warren Varga Chief Financial Officer
Alexander John Davidson Chairman
Shawn Wilson Vice President-Technical Services
Daren Dell Chief Operating Officer
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapi. (M$)
AMERICAS GOLD AND SILVER CORPORATION-64.95%171
FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC.46.43%54 083
SOUTHERN COPPER CORPORATION-0.43%51 959
SHANGHAI PUTAILAI NEW ENERGY TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.74.60%15 034
SUMITOMO METAL MINING CO., LTD.-6.92%10 722
BOLIDEN AB12.05%10 324