|
Americas Gold and Silver Corporation : Stifel Nicolaus de neutre à vendeur sur le dossier
© Zonebourse avec MT Newswires 2021
|
|Toute l'actualité sur AMERICAS GOLD AND SILVER CORPORATION
|
|
|
|Recommandations des analystes sur AMERICAS GOLD AND SILVER CORPORATION
|
|
|
Données financières
|
|CA 2021
|
50,9 M
40,4 M
34,3 M
|Résultat net 2021
|
-120 M
-94,7 M
-80,5 M
|Dette nette 2021
|
5,16 M
4,09 M
3,47 M
|PER 2021
|-1,64x
|Rendement 2021
|-
|
|Capitalisation
|
216 M
171 M
145 M
|VE / CA 2021
|4,34x
|VE / CA 2022
|0,80x
|Nbr Employés
|586
|Flottant
|96,6%
|
|Graphique AMERICAS GOLD AND SILVER CORPORATION
|
Durée :
Période :
|
Tendances analyse technique AMERICAS GOLD AND SILVER CORPORATION
|Court Terme
|Moyen Terme
|Long Terme
|Tendances
|Baissière
|Baissière
|Baissière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
|
|Recommandation moyenne
|ACCUMULER
|Nombre d'Analystes
|7
|Dernier Cours de Cloture
|
1,43 CAD
|Objectif de cours Moyen
|
2,39 CAD
|Ecart / Objectif Moyen
|
67,0%
Dirigeants et Administrateurs