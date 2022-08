Amex Exploration: MD&A Q2-2022

Certain statements in this document, which are not supported by historical facts, are of a prospective nature, which means that they involve risks, uncertainties and elements which could make actual results differ from the results predicted or implied by these same prospective elements. There are many factors that could cause such differences, including the instability in market prices of metals, the impact of fluctuations in interest rates and foreign currency exchange rate, poorly estimated reserves, risks to the environment (more stringent regulations), unexpected geological situations, adverse mining conditions, political risks arising from mining in developing countries, regulation and government policy changes (laws or policies), failure to obtain necessary permits and approvals from government authorities, and any other risks associated with the operation and development.

Maxime Bouchard P.Geo., Independent Qualified Person as defined by Canadian NI 43-101 standards, has reviewed and approved the geological information reported in this MD&A.

3.0 BUSINESS DESCRIPTION

The Company, incorporated under the Business Corporation Companies Act (Quebec), is a mining exploration company with exploration activities conducted in Canada. On September 26, 2001, articles of amendment were filed to change the name of Coleraine Mining Resources Inc. to Amex Exploration Inc. The exploration and development of mineral deposits involves significant financial risks.

The Company's success will depend on a number of factors, including, risks related to exploration and extraction, issues regarding environmental and other regulations.

For the six-month period ended June 30, 2022, the Company recorded net earnings of $ 3,686,532 (net earnings of $ 4 892 035 for the six-month period ended June 30, 2021). Besides the usual needs for working capital, the Company must obtain funds to enable it to meet its existing commitments under Amex exploration programs and to pay its overhead and administrative costs.