AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V.    AMG   NL0000888691

AMG ADVANCED METALLURGICAL GROUP N.V.

(AMG)
ETFs positionnés sur AMG ADVANCED METALLURGICAL GROUP N.V.ETFs et Trackers avec Trackinsight
ETFVar. 5jours PoidsRatingZone géographiqueCatégorie et Secteur
WisdomTree Europe SmallCap Dividend...4.25%0.15%EuropeActions
Invesco Global Buyback Achievers D...3.77%0.04%MondeActions



 AMG
Métaux rares, actifs stratégiques
Graphique AMG ADVANCED METALLURGICAL GROUP N.V.
AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V. : Graphique analyse technique AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V.
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACHETER
Nombre d'Analystes 5
Objectif de cours Moyen 26,64 $
Dernier Cours de Cloture 22,96 $
Ecart / Objectif Haut 43,6%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 16,1%
Ecart / Objectif Bas -8,57%
Révisions de BNA
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
AMG ADVANCED METALLURGICAL GROUP N.V.-10.86%652
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY MINING AND METALLURGICAL COMPANY NORILSK NICKEL-13.00%42 062
SOUTHERN COPPER CORPORATION26.13%41 421
FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC.48.86%28 360
CHINA MOLYBDENUM CO., LTD.-2.40%12 872
SUMITOMO METAL MINING CO., LTD.2.88%9 689
