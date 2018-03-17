Connexion
    AMG   NL0000888691

AMG ADVANCED METALLURGICAL GROUP N.V.

(AMG)
  Rapport
Fonds 
Fonds positionnés sur AMG ADVANCED METALLURGICAL GROUP N.V.
NomPositionPEA1er JanNotation
Invesco Pan European Sm Cp Eq A EUR Acc2.32M EURNON19.00%


ETFs positionnés sur AMG ADVANCED METALLURGICAL GROUP N.V.ETFs et Trackers avec Trackinsight
ETF PoidsVar. 5joursRatingGéographie
L&G Battery Value-Chain - USD3.9%1.41%-NC
IShares MSCI Netherlands ETF - USD0.18%0.93%néerlandais
Lyxor MSCI EMU Small Cap (DR) - Dist - EUR0.16%0.15%Europe
UBS ETF - MSCI EMU Small Cap A-dis - EUR0.16%0.17%Europe
IShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Produc...0.07%0.00%Monde
Invesco Global Buyback Achievers Dist - USD0.07%0.63%Monde
IShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF - USD0.04%-0.14%Europe
IShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF - USD0.02%0.31%EAFE
Xtrackers MSCI Eurozone Hedged Equity ETF ...0.02%-1.36%Europe



Copyright © 2009 Morningstar. All Rights Reserved. The information, data and opinions expressed (Information) and contained herein: (1) are proprietary to Morningstar and/or its content providers and are not intended to represent investment advice or recommendation to buy or sell any security; (2) may not be copied or distributed without express license to do so; and (3) are not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. Morningstar reserve its rights to charge for access to these Ratings and/or Rating report. Neither Morningstar nor its content providers are responsible for any damages or losses arising from any use of this Rating, Rating Report or Information contained therein.
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACHETER
Nombre d'Analystes 5
Dernier Cours de Cloture 34,18 $
Objectif de cours Moyen 45,24 $
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 32,4%
Révisions de BNA
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
AMG ADVANCED METALLURGICAL GROUP N.V.17.42%1 083
FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC.41.20%54 576
SOUTHERN COPPER CORPORATION-0.15%49 801
SHANGHAI PUTAILAI NEW ENERGY TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.61.69%13 512
SUMITOMO METAL MINING CO., LTD.-3.80%11 307
BOLIDEN AB12.70%10 416