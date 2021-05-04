Connexion
E-mail
Mot de passe
Retenir
Mot de passe oublié ?
Devenir membre gratuitement
Inscription
Inscription
Devenir membre
Inscription gratuite
Devenir client
Découvrez nos services
Paramètres
Paramètres
Cotations dynamiques 
OFFON
  1. Accueil Zonebourse
  2. Actions
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Amoéba
  6. Actualités
  7. Synthèse
    ALMIB   FR0011051598

AMOÉBA

(ALMIB)
  Rapport
SynthèseCotationsGraphiquesActualitésAgendaSociétéFinancesDérivésFondsCommunauté 
SynthèseToute l'actualitéReco analystesAutres languesCommuniquésPublications officiellesActualités du secteurAnalyses Zonebourse

Amoeba : 04/05/21 - Suivi des OCA au 30 avril 2021

04/05/2021 | 08:21
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SUIVI DU CONTRAT OCAPI NICE & GREEN 2021

Emission des OCA

Tranches

Date demande de

Date d'émission

N° OCA émises

Nombre d'OCA émises

conversion

N° OCA converties

Nombre d'OCA converties

Nombre Actions créées

Tranche 1

07/04/2021

1 à 60

60

29/04/2021

1 à 10

10

247 279

Situation au 30 avril 2021

OCA restant en circulation

50

Nombre d'actions créées par conversion d'OCA

247 279

Nombre d'actions en circulation

17 539 749

Capital social

350 794,98

Disclaimer

Amoéba SA published this content on 04 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 May 2021 06:20:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Réagir à cet article
Réagir le premier
Publier
loader
Toute l'actualité sur AMOÉBA
08:21AMOEBA  : 04/05/21 - Suivi des OCA au 30 avril 2021
PU
21/04AMOÉBA  : Réunion Assemblée générale mixte
CO
12/04AMOEBA  : 12/04/21 - Mise à disposition du Document d'Enregistrement Universel 2..
PU
12/04AMOEBA  : 12/04/21 - Document d'Enregistrement Universel 2020
PU
12/04AMOÉBA  : Document d'enregistrement universel
CO
08/04BOURSE DE PARIS : Moral toujours au beau fixe sur les marchés
08/04AMOEBA  : 06/04/21 - Amoéba lance une nouvelle campagne d'essais au champ pour 2..
PU
08/04AMOEBA  : 06/04/21 - Amoéba soumet la demande d'autorisation de son biocide aux ..
PU
08/04EN DIRECT DES MARCHES  : Vinci, Alstom, Danone, Europcar, Prosus, KPN, Toshiba, ..
07/04AMOEBA  : annonce l'émission de la première tranche de 60 obligations convertibl..
PU
Plus d'actualités
Recommandations des analystes sur AMOÉBA
Plus de recommandations
Données financières
CA 2020 - - -
Résultat net 2020 -8,16 M -9,82 M -
Dette nette 2020 3,64 M 4,38 M -
PER 2020 -6,20x
Rendement 2020 -
Capitalisation 37,8 M 45,7 M -
VE / CA 2019 67,7x
VE / CA 2020 -
Nbr Employés 20
Flottant 93,2%
Graphique AMOÉBA
Durée : Période :
Amoéba : Graphique analyse technique Amoéba | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Tendances analyse technique AMOÉBA
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesBaissièreBaissièreNeutre
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Nom Titre
Fabrice Plasson Chief Executive Officer & Director
Valérie Filiatre Director, Chief Financial & Administrative Officer
Pascal Reber Chairman-Supervisory Board
Jacques Goulpeau Chief Operating Officer
Bernard Ambolet Independent Director
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
AMOÉBA-26.79%46
JIANGSU YANGNONG CHEMICAL CO., LTD.-15.14%5 361
LIANHE CHEMICAL TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-6.09%3 212
ADAMA LTD.13.30%3 064
ANHUI GUANGXIN AGROCHEMICAL CO., LTD.24.53%2 128
LIER CHEMICAL CO.,LTD.14.88%1 945
RUBRIQUES
SERVICES GRATUITS
SOLUTIONS
ÉDITIONS BOURSE
SERVICES FINANCIERS
Logo
twitter youtube linkedin appstore
À PROPOS
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. Tous droits réservés.
Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar et S&P Capital IQ