Amoeba : 04/05/21 - Suivi des OCA au 30 avril 2021

SUIVI DU CONTRAT OCAPI NICE & GREEN 2021
Emission des OCA
Tranches
Date demande de
Date d'émission
N° OCA émises
Nombre d'OCA émises
conversion
N° OCA converties
Nombre d'OCA converties
Nombre Actions créées
Tranche 1
07/04/2021
1 à 60
60
29/04/2021
1 à 10
10
247 279
Situation au 30 avril 2021
OCA restant en circulation
50
Nombre d'actions créées par conversion d'OCA
247 279
Nombre d'actions en circulation
17 539 749
Capital social
350 794,98
Disclaimer
