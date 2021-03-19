Connexion
Accueil Zonebourse  >  Actions  >  Xetra  >  Ams AG    DQW1   AT0000A18XM4

AMS AG

(DQW1)
  Rapport
Cours estimé en temps réel. Temps réel estimé Tradegate - 19/03 09:21:31
17.25 EUR   0.00%
12/03AMS  : Barclays pas convaincu
ZD
11/03AMS  : Credit Suisse persiste à l'achat
ZD
03/03AMS : l'accord de prise de contrôle d'Osram inscrit au registre du commerce
AW
Fonds positionnés sur AMS AG
NomPEA1er Jan5 ansNotationPosition
Vontobel Swiss Mid and Sm Cp Eq B CHFNON4.00%67.00%8.94M CHF


ETFs positionnés sur AMS AGETFs et Trackers avec Trackinsight
ETFVar. 5jours PoidsRatingZone géographiqueCatégorie et Secteur
UBS ETF (CH) - SMIM A-dis - CHF0.97%2.98%SuisseActions
IShares SMIM (CH) - CHF0.77%2.95%SuisseActions
UBS ETF (CH) - SPI Mid A-dis - CHF0.55%2.15%SuisseActions
IShares STOXX Europe Small 200 (DE...0.23%0.95%EuropeActions
IShares STOXX Europe 600 Technology...3.85%0.95%EuropeActions - Technologie
UBS ETF (CH) - SLI A-dis - CHF-0.03%0.81%SuisseActions
IShares SLI (CH) - CHF-0.11%0.80%SuisseActions
Xtrackers S&P Europe ex UK 1D - EUR0.44%0.09%-EuropeActions
AMUNDI PRIME EUROPE - - EUR0.85%0.07%-EuropeActions
Amundi Prime Europe DR (C) - EUR0.79%0.07%-EuropeActions



Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes 16
Objectif de cours Moyen 23,61 €
Dernier Cours de Cloture 17,33 €
Ecart / Objectif Haut 61,2%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 36,2%
Ecart / Objectif Bas -16,6%
Révisions de BNA
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
AMS AG-4.11%5 685
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED13.58%560 592
NVIDIA CORPORATION-2.55%327 143
INTEL CORPORATION32.04%259 179
BROADCOM INC.10.45%192 216
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS9.27%161 443
