Anevia : Projet de note d'information établie par Anevia en réponse au projet d'offre publique alternative simplifiée… initiée par Ateme

0
09/11/2020 | 15:50

Stronger Together

Company Overview

November 2020

ANEVIA | 79 rue Benoît Malon 94250 Gentilly, France | www.anevia.com

1

WHO IS ANEVIA?

Stronger Together

2019 REVENUES: €15.8M

CAGR 2015-2019: +21% Company founded in 2003 Public since 2014

87% owned by Ateme

since October 2020

KEY PLAYER IN THE

Reception

FAST-GROWING OTT

COMPREHENSIVE

MARKET

AND UNIQUE

Encoding

Storage

Average growth of almost

OFFER

Packaging

17%/year from now until 2025

(source: OTT Global Market 2019)

CDN

110

AT THE HEART OF

THE ECOSYSTEM

PEOPLE

202 CUSTOMERS

70% engineers

(Telecom + Enterprise)

IN 60 COUNTRIES

ANEVIA | 79 rue Benoît Malon 94250 Gentilly, France | www.anevia.com

2

WHO DOES ANEVIA SERVE?

Stronger Together

TELECOM

ENTERPRISE

Pay-TV operators

Hospitality

Telecom operators

Healthcare

Cable operators

Transportation

Broadcasters & media companies

Corporate

ANEVIA | 79 rue Benoît Malon 94250 Gentilly, France | www.anevia.com

3

OUR MISSION

Stronger Together

Our mission is to provide innovative technologies

Enabling viewers to watch next-generation TV

Wherever, whenever and on every screen.

ANEVIA | 79 rue Benoît Malon 94250 Gentilly, France | www.anevia.com

4

Pour lire la suite de ce noodl, vous pouvez consulter la version originale ici.

Disclaimer

Anevia SA published this content on 09 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 November 2020 14:41:05 UTC

0
Données financières
CA 2020 15,4 M 18,2 M -
Résultat net 2020 0,60 M 0,71 M -
Tréso. nette 2020 0,50 M 0,59 M -
PER 2020 26,9x
Rendement 2020 -
Capitalisation 20,0 M 23,7 M -
VE / CA 2020 1,26x
VE / CA 2021 1,20x
Nbr Employés 74
Flottant 68,2%
Dirigeants
Nom Titre
Laurent Lafarge Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Alexandre Nitu Vice President-Operations
Véronique Coulmann Chief Financial Officer & Head-Investor Relations
Damien Lucas Chief Technology Officer
François Le Crom Vice President-Research & Development
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
ANEVIA62.04%24
CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.-21.75%158 415
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO., LTD.-21.18%42 076
ERICSSON AB28.56%40 658
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS, INC.2.07%27 883
ZTE CORPORATION7.57%22 925
