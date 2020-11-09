|
Anevia : Projet de note d'information établie par Anevia en réponse au projet d'offre publique alternative simplifiée… initiée par Ateme
09/11/2020 | 15:50
Stronger Together
Company Overview
November 2020
|
|
1
|
2019 REVENUES: €15.8M
CAGR 2015-2019: +21% Company founded in 2003 Public since 2014
87% owned by Ateme
since October 2020
|
KEY PLAYER IN THE
|
|
Reception
|
FAST-GROWING OTT
|
COMPREHENSIVE
|
MARKET
|
AND UNIQUE
|
Encoding
|
Storage
|
Average growth of almost
|
OFFER
|
Packaging
|
17%/year from now until 2025
|
|
|
|
(source: OTT Global Market 2019)
|
CDN
|
|
110
|
AT THE HEART OF
|
THE ECOSYSTEM
|
PEOPLE
|
202 CUSTOMERS
|
70% engineers
|
(Telecom + Enterprise)
|
IN 60 COUNTRIES
|
|
|
2
|
|
•
|
Pay-TV operators
|
•
|
Hospitality
|
•
|
Telecom operators
|
•
|
Healthcare
|
•
|
Cable operators
|
•
|
Transportation
|
• Broadcasters & media companies
|
•
|
Corporate
|
|
3
|
Our mission is to provide innovative technologies
Enabling viewers to watch next-generation TV
Wherever, whenever and on every screen.
|
|
4
|
Pour lire la suite de ce noodl, vous pouvez consulter la version originale ici.
Disclaimer
Anevia SA published this content on 09 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 November 2020 14:41:05 UTC
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Var. 1janv
|Capitalisation (M$)
|ANEVIA
|62.04%
|24