AngloGold Ashanti Limited

ANGLOGOLD ASHANTI LIMITED

(ANG)
ETFs positionnés sur ANGLOGOLD ASHANTI LIMITEDETFs et Trackers avec Trackinsight
ETFVar. 5jours PoidsRatingZone géographiqueCatégorie et Secteur
Franklin FTSE South Africa ETF - USD1.54%6.25%-Afrique du SudActions
HSBC MSCI SOUTH AFRICA CAPPED - USD-5.09%5.50%-Afrique du SudActions
IShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Globa...-2.17%0.25%MondeActions
AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EMERGING MARKETS ...-0.50%0.21%NCActions
AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EMERGING MARKETS ...-0.43%0.21%-NCActions
SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets Strategi...-0.68%0.04%MondeActions



Décryptage
Londres et New York bullent, coup de froid à Pékin
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne CONSERVER
Nombre d'Analystes 11
Objectif de cours Moyen 523,61 ZAR
Dernier Cours de Cloture 378,60 ZAR
Ecart / Objectif Haut 92,8%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 38,3%
Ecart / Objectif Bas -6,50%
Révisions de BNA
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
ANGLOGOLD ASHANTI LIMITED19.62%9 723
NEWMONT CORPORATION34.98%47 148
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION42.87%46 027
POLYUS118.55%27 356
WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP.52.74%19 878
AGNICO EAGLE MINES LIMITED23.57%18 402
