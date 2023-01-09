Recherche avancée
    AM   US03676B1026

ANTERO MIDSTREAM CORPORATION

(AM)
  Rapport
Temps réel estimé Cboe BZX  -  17:22 09/01/2023
11.24 USD   +1.86%
2022Antero Midstream nomme Nancy Chisholm au conseil d'administration
CI
2022Transcript : Antero Midstream Corporation, Q3 2022 Earnings Call, Oct 27, 2022
CI
2022Antero Midstream Corporation annonce ses résultats pour le troisième trimestre clos le 30 septembre 2022
CI
Antero Midstream Corporation : Morgan Stanley pas convaincu

09/01/2023 | 17:01
Données financières
CA 2022 933 M - 880 M
Résultat net 2022 333 M - 313 M
Dette nette 2022 3 226 M - 3 039 M
PER 2022 16,1x
Rendement 2022 8,16%
Capitalisation 5 277 M 5 277 M 4 972 M
VE / CA 2022 9,11x
VE / CA 2023 8,65x
Nbr Employés 519
Flottant 67,2%
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne CONSERVER
Nombre d'Analystes 8
Dernier Cours de Clôture 11,03 $
Objectif de cours Moyen 10,86 $
Ecart / Objectif Moyen -1,57%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Paul M. Rady Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Brendan E. Krueger Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & VP-Finance
Diana O. Hoff Senior Vice President-Operations
Yvette K. Schultz Secretary, Chief Compliance Officer & SVP-Legal
Aaron S. G. Merrick Chief Administrative Officer
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapi. (M$)
ANTERO MIDSTREAM CORPORATION2.22%5 277
ENBRIDGE INC.2.91%81 873
ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS L.P.3.65%54 389
KINDER MORGAN, INC.2.77%41 763
TC ENERGY CORPORATION0.48%40 755
WILLIAMS COMPANIES-1.03%39 669