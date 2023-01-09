|
Antero Midstream Corporation : Morgan Stanley pas convaincu
© Zonebourse avec MT Newswires 2023
|
|Toute l'actualité sur ANTERO MIDSTREAM CORPORATION
|
|
|
|Recommandations des analystes sur ANTERO MIDSTREAM CORPORATION
|
|
|
Données financières
|
|CA 2022
|
933 M
-
880 M
|Résultat net 2022
|
333 M
-
313 M
|Dette nette 2022
|
3 226 M
-
3 039 M
|PER 2022
|16,1x
|Rendement 2022
|8,16%
|
|Capitalisation
|
5 277 M
5 277 M
4 972 M
|VE / CA 2022
|9,11x
|VE / CA 2023
|8,65x
|Nbr Employés
|519
|Flottant
|67,2%
|
|Graphique ANTERO MIDSTREAM CORPORATION
|
Durée :
Période :
|
Tendances analyse technique ANTERO MIDSTREAM CORPORATION
|Court Terme
|Moyen Terme
|Long Terme
|Tendances
|Neutre
|Haussière
|Neutre
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
|
|Recommandation moyenne
|CONSERVER
|Nombre d'Analystes
|8
|Dernier Cours de Clôture
|11,03 $
|Objectif de cours Moyen
|10,86 $
|Ecart / Objectif Moyen
|-1,57%
Dirigeants et Administrateurs