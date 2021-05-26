|
Antero Midstream Corporation : Tudor Pickering Holt & Co. de neutre à vendeur sur le dossier
© Zonebourse avec MT Newswires 2021
|
Données financières
|
|CA 2021
|
866 M
-
708 M
|Résultat net 2021
|
348 M
-
285 M
|Dette nette 2021
|
3 122 M
-
2 553 M
|PER 2021
|13,3x
|Rendement 2021
|9,40%
|
|Capitalisation
|
4 630 M
4 630 M
3 788 M
|VE / CA 2021
|8,95x
|VE / CA 2022
|8,61x
|Nbr Employés
|522
|Flottant
|65,8%
|
Tendances analyse technique ANTERO MIDSTREAM CORPORATION
|Court Terme
|Moyen Terme
|Long Terme
|Tendances
|Haussière
|Haussière
|Haussière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
|Recommandation moyenne
|CONSERVER
|Nombre d'Analystes
|10
|Objectif de cours Moyen
|
8,50 $
|Dernier Cours de Cloture
|
9,70 $
|Ecart / Objectif Haut
|
-2,06%
|Ecart / Objectif Moyen
|
-12,4%
|Ecart / Objectif Bas
|
-38,1%
