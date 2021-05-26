Connexion
Antero Midstream Corporation : Tudor Pickering Holt & Co. de neutre à vendeur sur le dossier

26/05/2021 | 15:01
© Zonebourse avec MT Newswires 2021
Recommandations des analystes sur ANTERO MIDSTREAM CORPORATION
Plus de recommandations
Données financières
CA 2021 866 M - 708 M
Résultat net 2021 348 M - 285 M
Dette nette 2021 3 122 M - 2 553 M
PER 2021 13,3x
Rendement 2021 9,40%
Capitalisation 4 630 M 4 630 M 3 788 M
VE / CA 2021 8,95x
VE / CA 2022 8,61x
Nbr Employés 522
Flottant 65,8%
Graphique ANTERO MIDSTREAM CORPORATION
Durée : Période :
Antero Midstream Corporation : Graphique analyse technique Antero Midstream Corporation | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Tendances analyse technique ANTERO MIDSTREAM CORPORATION
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesHaussièreHaussièreHaussière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne CONSERVER
Nombre d'Analystes 10
Objectif de cours Moyen 8,50 $
Dernier Cours de Cloture 9,70 $
Ecart / Objectif Haut -2,06%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen -12,4%
Ecart / Objectif Bas -38,1%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Nom Titre
Paul M. Rady Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Brendan E. Krueger Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & VP-Finance
Aaron S. G. Merrick Vice President-Information Technology
Diana O. Hoff Senior Vice President-Operations
Alvyn A. Schopp Chief Administrative Officer & Regional SVP
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
ANTERO MIDSTREAM CORPORATION25.81%4 630
ENBRIDGE INC.13.90%77 776
ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS L.P.22.05%51 242
TC ENERGY CORPORATION16.93%49 233
KINDER MORGAN, INC.35.63%41 985
THE WILLIAMS COMPANIES, INC.29.38%31 511