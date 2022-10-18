Recherche avancée
    APLS   US03753U1060

APELLIS PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.

(APLS)
Temps réel estimé Cboe BZX  -  15:39 18/10/2022
60.48 USD   +3.56%
15:01Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. : Opinion positive de Raymond James
ZM
13/10Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. : Wedbush confirme sa recommandation neutre
ZM
05/10Vente d'initiés : Apellis Pharmaceuticals
MT
Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. : Opinion positive de Raymond James

18/10/2022 | 15:01
Données financières
CA 2022 78,8 M - 80,3 M
Résultat net 2022 -629 M - -642 M
Tréso. nette 2022 400 M - 408 M
PER 2022 -9,75x
Rendement 2022 -
Capitalisation 6 416 M 6 416 M 6 539 M
VE / CA 2022 76,3x
VE / CA 2023 25,0x
Nbr Employés 476
Flottant 84,5%
Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. : Graphique analyse technique Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. | Zone bourse
Tendances analyse technique APELLIS PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesBaissièreHaussièreHaussière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACHETER
Nombre d'Analystes 18
Dernier Cours de Clôture 58,40 $
Objectif de cours Moyen 78,24 $
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 34,0%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Cedric Francois President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Timothy Eugene Sullivan Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Lok Chung Chan Chairman
Pascal Deschatelets Chief Scientific Officer
Federico Grossi Chief Medical Officer
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapi. (M$)
APELLIS PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.23.52%6 416
CSL LIMITED-4.78%83 952
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS CO.,LTD.-8.08%41 229
BIOGEN INC.12.35%39 115
WUXI BIOLOGICS (CAYMAN) INC.-45.81%27 078
CHONGQING ZHIFEI BIOLOGICAL PRODUCTS CO., LTD.-23.03%21 326