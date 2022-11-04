Recherche avancée
Connexion
Connexion
Ou se connecter avec
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Inscription
Inscription Email
Ou se connecter avec
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Accueil Zonebourse
  2. Actions
  3. Etats-Unis
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
  6. Actualités
  7. Reco analystes
    APLS   US03753U1060

APELLIS PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.

(APLS)
  Rapport
Temps réel estimé Cboe BZX  -  16:17 04/11/2022
49.69 USD   -17.26%
16:01Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. : Oppenheimer maintient sa recommandation à l'achat
ZM
03/11Vente d'initiés : Apellis Pharmaceuticals
MT
03/11Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Annonce son intention de soumettre à la FDA des données de phase 3 sur 24 mois pour la NDA du Pegcetacoplan pour l'atrophie géographique
CI
SynthèseCotationsGraphiquesActualitésNotationsAgendaSociétéFinancesConsensusRévisionsDérivésFonds 
SynthèseToute l'actualitéReco analystesAutres languesCommuniquésPublications officiellesActualités du secteur

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. : Oppenheimer maintient sa recommandation à l'achat

04/11/2022 | 16:01
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook


© Zonebourse avec MT Newswires 2022
Toute l'actualité sur APELLIS PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.
16:01Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. : Oppenheimer maintient sa r..
ZM
03/11Vente d'initiés : Apellis Pharmaceuticals
MT
03/11Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Annonce son intention de soumettre à la FDA des données d..
CI
03/11Apellis présentera de nouvelles données à long terme renforçant le profil d'efficacité ..
CI
18/10Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. : Opinion positive de Raymon..
ZM
13/10Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. : Wedbush confirme sa recomm..
ZM
05/10Vente d'initiés : Apellis Pharmaceuticals
MT
30/09Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Annonce, lors de la réunion annuelle de l'AAO, des résult..
CI
12/09Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. : Wedbush conserve son opini..
ZM
08/09Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. : Stifel Nicolaus reste à l'..
ZM
Plus d'actualités
Recommandations des analystes sur APELLIS PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.
Plus de recommandations
Données financières
CA 2022 78,8 M - 80,7 M
Résultat net 2022 -629 M - -645 M
Tréso. nette 2022 400 M - 410 M
PER 2022 -10,0x
Rendement 2022 -
Capitalisation 6 597 M 6 597 M 6 760 M
VE / CA 2022 78,6x
VE / CA 2023 25,7x
Nbr Employés 476
Flottant 84,5%
Graphique APELLIS PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.
Durée : Période :
Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. : Graphique analyse technique Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Tendances analyse technique APELLIS PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesBaissièreHaussièreHaussière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACHETER
Nombre d'Analystes 18
Dernier Cours de Clôture 60,05 $
Objectif de cours Moyen 78,24 $
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 30,3%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Cedric Francois President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Timothy Eugene Sullivan Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Lok Chung Chan Chairman
Pascal Deschatelets Chief Scientific Officer
Federico Grossi Chief Medical Officer
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapi. (M$)
APELLIS PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.27.01%6 597
CSL LIMITED-4.26%84 442
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS CO.,LTD.-3.65%43 443
BIOGEN INC.16.81%40 356
WUXI BIOLOGICS (CAYMAN) INC.-57.59%21 098
CHONGQING ZHIFEI BIOLOGICAL PRODUCTS CO., LTD.-25.62%20 312