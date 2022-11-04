|
Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. : Oppenheimer maintient sa recommandation à l'achat
Données financières
|CA 2022
78,8 M
80,7 M
|Résultat net 2022
-629 M
-645 M
|Tréso. nette 2022
400 M
410 M
|PER 2022
|-10,0x
|Rendement 2022
|Capitalisation
|
6 597 M
6 597 M
6 760 M
|VE / CA 2022
|78,6x
|VE / CA 2023
|25,7x
|Nbr Employés
|476
|Flottant
|84,5%
|Graphique APELLIS PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.
Durée :
Période :
Tendances analyse technique APELLIS PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.
|Court Terme
|Moyen Terme
|Long Terme
|Tendances
|Baissière
|Haussière
|Haussière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
|Recommandation moyenne
|ACHETER
|Nombre d'Analystes
|18
|Dernier Cours de Clôture
|60,05 $
|Objectif de cours Moyen
|78,24 $
|Ecart / Objectif Moyen
|30,3%
