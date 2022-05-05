Connexion
    APLS   US03753U1060

APELLIS PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.

(APLS)
  Rapport
Temps réel estimé Cboe BZX  -  05/05 18:31:06
44.95 USD   -2.19%
18:02APELLIS PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. : Raymond James persiste à l'achat
ZM
17:02APELLIS PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. : Credit Suisse est neutre sur le titre
ZM
11:01APELLIS PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. : Wedbush confirme sa recommandation neutre
ZM
ActualitésNotationsAgendaSociétéFinancesConsensusRévisions 
Toute l'actualitéReco analystes

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. : Raymond James persiste à l'achat

05/05/2022 | 18:02
© Zonebourse avec MT Newswires 2022
Recommandations des analystes sur APELLIS PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.
Données financières
CA 2022 81,7 M - 77,3 M
Résultat net 2022 -589 M - -558 M
Tréso. nette 2022 539 M - 510 M
PER 2022 -8,25x
Rendement 2022 -
Capitalisation 4 892 M 4 892 M 4 632 M
VE / CA 2022 53,3x
VE / CA 2023 16,3x
Nbr Employés 476
Flottant 84,2%
Graphique APELLIS PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.
Durée : Période :
Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. : Graphique analyse technique Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. | Zone bourse
Tendances analyse technique APELLIS PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesBaissièreNeutreNeutre
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACHETER
Nombre d'Analystes 16
Dernier Cours de Clôture 45,95 $
Objectif de cours Moyen 71,93 $
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 56,5%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Cedric Francois President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Timothy Eugene Sullivan Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Lok Chung Chan Chairman
Pascal Deschatelets Chief Scientific Officer
Federico Grossi Chief Medical Officer
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapi. (M$)
APELLIS PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.-2.81%4 892
CSL LIMITED-5.49%94 554
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS CO.,LTD.-9.75%45 901
ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.0.00%40 336
BIOGEN INC.-12.43%30 770
WUXI BIOLOGICS (CAYMAN) INC.-38.09%30 763