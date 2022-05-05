|
Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. : Raymond James persiste à l'achat
|
Données financières
|
|CA 2022
|
81,7 M
-
77,3 M
|Résultat net 2022
|
-589 M
-
-558 M
|Tréso. nette 2022
|
539 M
-
510 M
|PER 2022
|-8,25x
|Rendement 2022
|-
|
|Capitalisation
|
4 892 M
4 892 M
4 632 M
|VE / CA 2022
|53,3x
|VE / CA 2023
|16,3x
|Nbr Employés
|476
|Flottant
|84,2%
|
|Graphique APELLIS PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.
|
Durée :
Période :
|
Tendances analyse technique APELLIS PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.
|Court Terme
|Moyen Terme
|Long Terme
|Tendances
|Baissière
|Neutre
|Neutre
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
|
|Recommandation moyenne
|ACHETER
|Nombre d'Analystes
|16
|Dernier Cours de Clôture
|45,95 $
|Objectif de cours Moyen
|71,93 $
|Ecart / Objectif Moyen
|56,5%
Dirigeants et Administrateurs