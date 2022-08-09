Connexion
    APLS   US03753U1060

APELLIS PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.

(APLS)
  Rapport
Temps Différé Nasdaq  -  22:00 08/08/2022
62.33 USD   -1.58%
15:01APELLIS PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. : Raymond James toujours positif
ZM
15:01APELLIS PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. : Goldman Sachs persiste à l'achat
ZM
13:01APELLIS PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. : Wedbush conserve son opinion neutre
ZM
Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. : Raymond James toujours positif

09/08/2022 | 15:01
© Zonebourse avec MT Newswires 2022
Recommandations des analystes sur APELLIS PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.
Données financières
CA 2022 79,1 M - 77,4 M
Résultat net 2022 -598 M - -585 M
Tréso. nette 2022 596 M - 583 M
PER 2022 -10,8x
Rendement 2022 -
Capitalisation 6 785 M 6 785 M 6 639 M
VE / CA 2022 78,2x
VE / CA 2023 22,7x
Nbr Employés 476
Flottant 82,9%
Graphique APELLIS PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.
Durée : Période :
Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. : Graphique analyse technique Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Tendances analyse technique APELLIS PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesHaussièreHaussièreHaussière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACHETER
Nombre d'Analystes 18
Dernier Cours de Clôture 62,33 $
Objectif de cours Moyen 73,94 $
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 18,6%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Cedric Francois President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Timothy Eugene Sullivan Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Lok Chung Chan Chairman
Pascal Deschatelets Chief Scientific Officer
Federico Grossi Chief Medical Officer
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapi. (M$)
APELLIS PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.31.83%6 785
CSL LIMITED1.69%99 686
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS CO.,LTD.-0.33%49 292
WUXI BIOLOGICS (CAYMAN) INC.-20.10%40 173
BIOGEN INC.-9.05%31 571
CHONGQING ZHIFEI BIOLOGICAL PRODUCTS CO., LTD.-22.19%22 977