Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. : Raymond James toujours positif
Données financières
|CA 2022
79,1 M
-
77,4 M
|Résultat net 2022
-598 M
-
-585 M
|Tréso. nette 2022
596 M
-
583 M
|PER 2022
|-10,8x
|Rendement 2022
|-
|Capitalisation
|
6 785 M
6 785 M
6 639 M
|VE / CA 2022
|78,2x
|VE / CA 2023
|22,7x
|Nbr Employés
|476
|Flottant
|82,9%
Tendances analyse technique APELLIS PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.
|Court Terme
|Moyen Terme
|Long Terme
|Tendances
|Haussière
|Haussière
|Haussière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
|Recommandation moyenne
|ACHETER
|Nombre d'Analystes
|18
|Dernier Cours de Clôture
|62,33 $
|Objectif de cours Moyen
|73,94 $
|Ecart / Objectif Moyen
|18,6%
