  1. Accueil Zonebourse
  2. Actions
  3. Etats-Unis
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
  6. Actualités
  7. Reco analystes
    APLS   US03753U1060

APELLIS PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.

(APLS)
  Rapport
Temps Différé Nasdaq  -  22:00 16/06/2022
42.87 USD   +4.13%
23:01APELLIS PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. : Stifel Nicolaus réajuste son opinion à la hausse
ZM
10/06Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc et Sobi présentent de nouvelles données renforçant le profil robuste d'efficacité et de sécurité d'EMPAVELI® (pegcetacoplan) pour la PNH au congrès EHA 2022
CI
09/06VENTE D'INITIÉS : Apellis Pharmaceuticals
MT
ActualitésNotationsAgendaSociétéFinancesConsensusRévisionsDérivésFonds 
Toute l'actualitéReco analystesAutres languesCommuniquésPublications officiellesActualités du secteur

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. : Stifel Nicolaus réajuste son opinion à la hausse

16/06/2022 | 23:01
© Zonebourse avec MT Newswires 2022
Toute l'actualité sur APELLIS PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.
23:01APELLIS PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. : Stifel Nicolaus réajuste son opinion à la hausse
ZM
10/06Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc et Sobi présentent de nouvelles données renforçant le prof..
CI
09/06VENTE D'INITIÉS : Apellis Pharmaceuticals
MT
08/06Sobi et Apellis commencent à doser les patients dans le cadre d'un essai de stade avanc..
MT
07/06Sobi et Apellis administrent une dose au premier patient de l'étude de phase 3 du pegce..
MT
01/06Apellis annonce la soumission d'une demande de nouveau médicament à la FDA pour le Pegc..
CI
24/05APELLIS PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. : Goldman Sachs réitère son opinion positive sur le titre
ZM
20/05APELLIS PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. : Credit Suisse confirme sa recommandation neutre
ZM
05/05APELLIS PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. : Raymond James persiste à l'achat
ZM
05/05APELLIS PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. : Credit Suisse est neutre sur le titre
ZM
Recommandations des analystes sur APELLIS PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.
Données financières
CA 2022 89,5 M - 85,2 M
Résultat net 2022 -579 M - -551 M
Tréso. nette 2022 416 M - 396 M
PER 2022 -7,38x
Rendement 2022 -
Capitalisation 4 386 M 4 386 M 4 174 M
VE / CA 2022 44,3x
VE / CA 2023 15,0x
Nbr Employés 476
Flottant 83,0%
Graphique APELLIS PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.
Durée : Période :
Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. : Graphique analyse technique Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. | Zone bourse
Tendances analyse technique APELLIS PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesNeutreBaissièreNeutre
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACHETER
Nombre d'Analystes 16
Dernier Cours de Clôture 41,17 $
Objectif de cours Moyen 72,20 $
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 75,4%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Cedric Francois President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Timothy Eugene Sullivan Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Lok Chung Chan Chairman
Pascal Deschatelets Chief Scientific Officer
Federico Grossi Chief Medical Officer
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapi. (M$)
APELLIS PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.-12.92%4 386
CSL LIMITED-10.26%87 344
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS CO.,LTD.-10.63%43 545
WUXI BIOLOGICS (CAYMAN) INC.-26.53%36 550
BIOGEN INC.-17.78%28 889
CHONGQING ZHIFEI BIOLOGICAL PRODUCTS CO., LTD.-24.38%22 209