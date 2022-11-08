Recherche avancée
    APLS   US03753U1060

APELLIS PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.

(APLS)
  Rapport
Temps Différé Nasdaq  -  22:00 07/11/2022
47.62 USD   -5.55%
14:01Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. : Wedbush est neutre
ZM
07/11Apellis Pharmaceuticals réduit sa perte au troisième trimestre et augmente ses revenus
MT
07/11Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. annonce ses résultats pour le troisième trimestre et les neuf mois terminés le 30 septembre 2022
CI
Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. : Wedbush est neutre

08/11/2022 | 14:01
Toute l'actualité sur APELLIS PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.
Recommandations des analystes sur APELLIS PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.
Données financières
CA 2022 76,0 M - 76,0 M
Résultat net 2022 -651 M - -651 M
Tréso. nette 2022 515 M - 515 M
PER 2022 -7,76x
Rendement 2022 -
Capitalisation 5 232 M 5 232 M 5 233 M
VE / CA 2022 62,1x
VE / CA 2023 22,1x
Nbr Employés 476
Flottant 84,5%
Graphique APELLIS PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.
Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. : Graphique analyse technique Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. | Zone bourse
Tendances analyse technique APELLIS PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesBaissièreNeutreNeutre
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACHETER
Nombre d'Analystes 18
Dernier Cours de Clôture 47,62 $
Objectif de cours Moyen 77,47 $
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 62,7%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Cedric Francois President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Timothy Eugene Sullivan Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Lok Chung Chan Chairman
Pascal Deschatelets Chief Scientific Officer
Federico Grossi Chief Medical Officer
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapi. (M$)
APELLIS PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.0.72%5 232
CSL LIMITED-4.66%86 433
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS CO.,LTD.-2.21%45 032
BIOGEN INC.18.63%40 986
WUXI BIOLOGICS (CAYMAN) INC.-49.22%25 264
CHONGQING ZHIFEI BIOLOGICAL PRODUCTS CO., LTD.-21.91%21 541