    APLS

APELLIS PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.

(APLS)
Cours estimé en temps réel. Temps réel estimé Cboe BZX - 16/04 18:06:01
45.98 USD   +2.73%
APELLIS PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.  : Goldman Sachs persiste à l'achat
BOURSE DE WALL STREET : Les valeurs à suivre à Wall Street
Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. : Goldman Sachs persiste à l'achat

16/04/2021 | 17:01
© Zonebourse avec MT Newswires 2021
APELLIS PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.  : Goldman Sachs persiste à l'achat
BOURSE DE WALL STREET : Les valeurs à suivre à Wall Street
Données financières
CA 2021 47,2 M - 39,4 M
Résultat net 2021 -523 M - -436 M
Tréso. nette 2021 438 M - 365 M
PER 2021 -6,96x
Rendement 2021 -
Capitalisation 3 598 M 3 598 M 3 002 M
VE / CA 2021 66,9x
VE / CA 2022 21,4x
Nbr Employés 374
Flottant 78,3%
Graphique APELLIS PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.
Durée : Période :
Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. : Graphique analyse technique Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Tendances analyse technique APELLIS PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesNeutreNeutreHaussière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACHETER
Nombre d'Analystes 15
Objectif de cours Moyen 69,40 $
Dernier Cours de Cloture 44,76 $
Ecart / Objectif Haut 190%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 55,0%
Ecart / Objectif Bas -17,3%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Nom Titre
Cedric Francois President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Timothy Eugene Sullivan Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Lok Chung Chan Chairman
Pascal Deschatelets Chief Scientific Officer
Federico Grossi Chief Medical Officer
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
APELLIS PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.-22.24%3 598
CSL LIMITED-5.26%94 537
WUXI BIOLOGICS (CAYMAN) INC.1.95%56 805
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS CO.,LTD.-2.42%47 790
CHONGQING ZHIFEI BIOLOGICAL PRODUCTS CO., LTD.22.24%44 359
BIOGEN INC.8.55%40 716
