Aperam    APAM   LU0569974404

APERAM

(APAM)
ETFs positionnés sur APERAMETFs et Trackers avec Trackinsight
ETFVar. 5jours PoidsRatingZone géographiqueCatégorie et Secteur
Lyxor CAC Mid 60 - Dist - EUR-0.91%1.25%FranceActions
Lyxor BEL 20 TR (DR) - Dist - EUR-2.54%1.01%BelgiqueActions
Invesco FTSE RAFI Europe Dist - EUR-2.31%0.03%EuropeActions



Copyright © 2009 Morningstar. All Rights Reserved. The information, data and opinions expressed (Information) and contained herein: (1) are proprietary to Morningstar and/or its content providers and are not intended to represent investment advice or recommendation to buy or sell any security; (2) may not be copied or distributed without express license to do so; and (3) are not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. Morningstar reserve its rights to charge for access to these Ratings and/or Rating report. Neither Morningstar nor its content providers are responsible for any damages or losses arising from any use of this Rating, Rating Report or Information contained therein.
Décryptage
ArcelorMittal, Aperam, Vallourec... : l'Acier européen vaut-il encore quelque chose ?
Conseil
 APERAM
Raisonnablement valorisé, prudemment capitalisé
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACHETER
Nombre d'Analystes 12
Objectif de cours Moyen 34,49 $
Dernier Cours de Cloture 29,44 $
Ecart / Objectif Haut 39,3%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 17,1%
Ecart / Objectif Bas -4,43%
Révisions de BNA
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
APERAM-12.80%2 361
BAOSHAN IRON & STEEL CO., LTD.-12.37%16 217
CITIC PACIFIC SPECIAL STEEL GROUP CO., LTD.41.23%13 665
CHINA STEEL CORPORATION-15.27%10 744
JSW STEEL LIMITED3.26%8 920
EVRAZ PLC-14.41%6 744
