Connexion
E-mail
Mot de passe
Retenir
Mot de passe oublié ?
Devenir membre gratuitement
Inscription
Inscription
Devenir membre
Inscription gratuite
Devenir client
Découvrez nos services
Paramètres
Paramètres
Cotations dynamiques 
OFFON

Accueil Zonebourse  >  Actions  >  Euronext Amsterdam  >  Aperam S.A.    APAM   LU0569974404

APERAM S.A.

(APAM)
  Rapport
SynthèseCotationsGraphiquesActualitésNotationsAgendaSociétéFinancesConsensusRévisionsDérivésFondsCommunauté 
Fonds positionnés sur APERAM S.A.
NomPEA1er Jan5 ansNotationPosition
M&G (Lux) Eurp Strat Val CI EUR AccNON13.00%38.00%47.4M EUR


ETFs positionnés sur APERAM S.A.ETFs et Trackers avec Trackinsight
ETFVar. 5jours PoidsRatingZone géographiqueCatégorie et Secteur
Lyxor CAC Mid 60 - Dist - EUR2.91%1.65%FranceActions
Lyxor BEL 20 TR (DR) - Dist - EUR2.32%1.43%BelgiqueActions
Xtrackers MSCI Eurozone Hedged Equi...3.49%0.04%EuropeActions
Invesco FTSE RAFI Europe Dist - EUR1.18%0.04%EuropeActions



Copyright © 2009 Morningstar. All Rights Reserved. The information, data and opinions expressed (Information) and contained herein: (1) are proprietary to Morningstar and/or its content providers and are not intended to represent investment advice or recommendation to buy or sell any security; (2) may not be copied or distributed without express license to do so; and (3) are not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. Morningstar reserve its rights to charge for access to these Ratings and/or Rating report. Neither Morningstar nor its content providers are responsible for any damages or losses arising from any use of this Rating, Rating Report or Information contained therein.
Décryptage
Trois acteurs inoxydables dans l'acier
Conseil
 APERAM S.A.
Raisonnablement valorisé, prudemment capitalisé
Graphique APERAM S.A.
Durée : Période :
Aperam S.A. : Graphique analyse technique Aperam S.A. | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes 13
Objectif de cours Moyen 47,74 $
Dernier Cours de Cloture 46,89 $
Ecart / Objectif Haut 37,7%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 1,82%
Ecart / Objectif Bas -16,6%
Révisions de BNA
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
APERAM S.A.16.61%3 757
BAOSHAN IRON & STEEL CO., LTD.38.32%27 745
CITIC PACIFIC SPECIAL STEEL GROUP CO., LTD.21.02%19 679
JSW STEEL LIMITED38.69%16 976
CHINA STEEL CORPORATION4.85%13 964
TERNIUM S.A.37.31%7 839
RUBRIQUES
SERVICES GRATUITS
SERVICES FINANCIERS
APPLICATION MOBILE
SOLUTIONS
+33 (0)4 78 30 41 42
À PROPOS
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. Tous droits réservés. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar et S&P Capital IQ