APG|SGA : Poster of the Month – on connaît les gagnants

Poster of the Month - on connaît les gagnants
6 septembre 2021
Le nouveau sujet or du concours public est connu. Découvrez qui a également remporté l'argent et le bronze.
Rang 1: Mobiliar Sommerkampagne - Schweizerische Mobiliar, Bern
Rang 2: Bergwandern - BFU Beratungsstelle für Unfallverhütung, Bern
Rang 3: 30 Jahre Liebe zum Teig - Beck Alt, Endingen
Pour le mois en cours, vous pouvez voter de nouveau et faire de votre affiche préférée le Poster of the Month APG|SGA.
