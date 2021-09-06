Connexion
APG|SGA : Poster of the Month – on connaît les gagnants





APG|SGA : Poster of the Month – on connaît les gagnants

06/09/2021 | 16:02
Retour

Poster of the Month - on connaît les gagnants 6 septembre 2021

Le nouveau sujet or du concours public est connu. Découvrez qui a également remporté l'argent et le bronze.

  • Rang 1: Mobiliar Sommerkampagne - Schweizerische Mobiliar, Bern

  • Rang 2: Bergwandern - BFU Beratungsstelle für Unfallverhütung, Bern

  • Rang 3: 30 Jahre Liebe zum Teig - Beck Alt, Endingen

Rendez-vous sur l'aperçu du gagnant.

Pour le mois en cours, vous pouvez voter de nouveau et faire de votre affiche préférée le Poster of the Month APG|SGA.

Visitez la compétition en cours.

Disclaimer

APG SGA SA published this content on 06 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 September 2021 14:01:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
