APG|SGA : Poster of the Month – on connaît les gagnants

Retour
Poster of the Month - on connaît les gagnants
1 octobre 2021
Les gagnants du concours public sont connus. Ce sont les sujets qui ont reçu le plus de votes et donc l'or, l'argent et le bronze.
-
Rang 1: Glarner Schabziger - Geska AG, Glarus
-
Rang 2: Lidl Bern Loeb - Lidl Schweiz DL AG, Weinfelden
-
Rang 3: Lidl Paw Patrol - Lidl Schweiz DL AG, Weinfelden
Rendez-vous sur l'aperçu du gagnant.
Pour le mois en cours, vous pouvez voter de nouveau et faire de votre affiche préférée le Poster of the Month APG|SGA.
Visitez la compétition en cours.
Disclaimer
APG SGA SA published this content on 01 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 October 2021 10:01:05 UTC.