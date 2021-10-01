Connexion
APG|SGA : Poster of the Month – on connaît les gagnants

01/10/2021 | 12:02
Poster of the Month - on connaît les gagnants 1 octobre 2021

Les gagnants du concours public sont connus. Ce sont les sujets qui ont reçu le plus de votes et donc l'or, l'argent et le bronze.

  • Rang 1: Glarner Schabziger - Geska AG, Glarus

  • Rang 2: Lidl Bern Loeb - Lidl Schweiz DL AG, Weinfelden

  • Rang 3: Lidl Paw Patrol - Lidl Schweiz DL AG, Weinfelden

Rendez-vous sur l'aperçu du gagnant.

Pour le mois en cours, vous pouvez voter de nouveau et faire de votre affiche préférée le Poster of the Month APG|SGA.

Visitez la compétition en cours.

Disclaimer

APG SGA SA published this content on 01 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 October 2021 10:01:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Données financières
CA 2021 269 M 289 M 249 M
Résultat net 2021 - - -
Tréso. nette 2021 83,3 M 89,3 M 77,1 M
PER 2021 -
Rendement 2021 5,11%
Capitalisation 645 M 691 M 597 M
VE / CA 2021 2,09x
VE / CA 2022 1,92x
Nbr Employés 491
Flottant 40,9%
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne CONSERVER
Nombre d'Analystes 2
Dernier Cours de Cloture 215,50 CHF
Objectif de cours Moyen 231,50 CHF
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 7,42%
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Markus Ehrle Chief Executive Officer
Beat Hermann CFO, Head-Finance & International
Daniel Hofer Chairman
Christian Gotter Head-Operations
Markus Scheidegger Non-Executive Director
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapi. (M$)
APG|SGA SA9.17%691
STRÖER SE & CO. KGAA-11.98%4 681
VGI PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED-8.27%1 562
CLEAR CHANNEL OUTDOOR HOLDINGS, INC.64.24%1 276
PLAN B MEDIA PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED-0.80%716
ELETROMIDIA S.A.0.00%478