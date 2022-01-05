Connexion
APG|SGA : Poster of the Month – on connaît les gagnants

05/01/2022
Poster of the Month - on connaît les gagnants 5 janvier 2022

Les gagnants du concours public sont connus. Ce sont les sujets qui ont reçu le plus de votes et donc l'or, l'argent et le bronze.

  • Rang 1: Schweizerischer Zentralverein für das Blindenwesen, St. Gallen - SZBlind Herbst 2021

  • Rang 2: Denner AG, Zürich - Denner Black Friday

  • Rang 3: Coop Genossenschaft, Basel - Coop - Verkaufsförderung 4

Rendez-vous sur l'aperçu du gagnant.

Pour le mois en cours, vous pouvez voter de nouveau et faire de votre affiche préférée le Poster of the Month APG|SGA.

Visitez la compétition en cours.

APG SGA SA published this content on 05 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2022
