APG|SGA : Poster of the Month – on connaît les gagnants

Poster of the Month - on connaît les gagnants
1 février 2022
Le nouveau sujet or du concours public Poster of the Month est connu. Voyez qui a remporté l'argent et le bronze.
Rang 1: Ricola Schweiz AG - Ricola
Rang 2: KPT Krankenkasse AG - kpt: die krankenkasse mit dem plus - kpt.ch/aktiv
Rang 3: S.A. Coca-Cola Services N.V. SA - Coca-Cola X-Mas
Rendez-vous sur l'aperçu du gagnant.
Pour le mois en cours, vous pouvez voter de nouveau et faire de votre affiche préférée le Poster of the Month APG|SGA.
Visitez la compétition en cours.
