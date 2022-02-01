Connexion
APG|SGA : Poster of the Month – on connaît les gagnants
PU
SWISS POSTER AWARD 2021 : Shortlist
PU
APG|SGA : Poster of the Month – on connaît les gagnants
PU
APG|SGA : Poster of the Month – on connaît les gagnants

01/02/2022 | 14:02
Retour

Poster of the Month - on connaît les gagnants 1 février 2022

Le nouveau sujet or du concours public Poster of the Month est connu. Voyez qui a remporté l'argent et le bronze.

  • Rang 1: Ricola Schweiz AG - Ricola

  • Rang 2: KPT Krankenkasse AG - kpt: die krankenkasse mit dem plus - kpt.ch/aktiv

  • Rang 3: S.A. Coca-Cola Services N.V. SA - Coca-Cola X-Mas

Rendez-vous sur l'aperçu du gagnant.

Pour le mois en cours, vous pouvez voter de nouveau et faire de votre affiche préférée le Poster of the Month APG|SGA.

Visitez la compétition en cours.

Disclaimer

APG SGA SA published this content on 01 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 February 2022 13:01:22 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
