APG|SGA : Poster of the Month – on connaît les gagnants

Poster of the Month - on connaît les gagnants
4 mars 2022
Les gagnants du concours public Poster of the Month sont connus. Ce sont les sujets qui ont reçu le plus de votes et donc l'or, l'argent et le bronze.
Rang 1: Edmondo Franchini SA - La tecnologia tiene viva la nostra passione.
Rang 2: AMS - AGRO MARKETING SUISSE - Suisse Garantie
Rang 3: Migros-Genossenschafts-Bund - Migros-Vitaminfranken
Rendez-vous sur l'aperçu du gagnant.
Pour le mois en cours, vous pouvez voter de nouveau et faire de votre affiche préférée le Poster of the Month APG|SGA.
Visitez la compétition en cours.
