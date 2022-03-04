Connexion
    APGN   CH0019107025

APG|SGA SA

(APGN)
APG|SGA : Poster of the Month – on connaît les gagnants

04/03/2022 | 09:16
Poster of the Month - on connaît les gagnants 4 mars 2022

Les gagnants du concours public Poster of the Month sont connus. Ce sont les sujets qui ont reçu le plus de votes et donc l'or, l'argent et le bronze.

  • Rang 1: Edmondo Franchini SA - La tecnologia tiene viva la nostra passione.

  • Rang 2: AMS - AGRO MARKETING SUISSE - Suisse Garantie

  • Rang 3: Migros-Genossenschafts-Bund - Migros-Vitaminfranken

Rendez-vous sur l'aperçu du gagnant.

Pour le mois en cours, vous pouvez voter de nouveau et faire de votre affiche préférée le Poster of the Month APG|SGA.

Visitez la compétition en cours.

Disclaimer

APG SGA SA published this content on 04 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 March 2022 08:15:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
