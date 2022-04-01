Connexion
APG|SGA : Poster of the Month – on connaît les gagnants

01/04/2022 | 10:53
Poster of the Month - on connaît les gagnants 1 avril 2022

Le nouveau sujet or du concours public Poster of the Month est connu. Voyez qui a remporté l'argent et le bronze.

  • Rang 1: Schweizer Milchproduzenten SMP Genossenschaft - Swissmilk

  • Rang 2: Schweizer Paraplegiker-Stiftung - SPS 1. Welle

  • Rang 3: Coop Genossenschaft - Coop Pro Montagna

Rendez-vous sur l'aperçu du gagnant.

Pour le mois en cours, vous pouvez voter de nouveau et faire de votre affiche préférée le Poster of the Month APG|SGA.

Visitez la compétition en cours.

Disclaimer

APG SGA SA published this content on 01 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 April 2022 08:52:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
