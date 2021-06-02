APG|SGA : Poster of the Month – on connaît les gagnants

Retour
Poster of the Month - on connaît les gagnants
2 juin 2021
Le concours est terminé et le Poster of the Month a été désigné. Après un coude-à-coude passionnant, voici les sujets qui l'ont emporté.
Rang 1: Auffallen - SMidea, Schwanden
Rang 2: Volg - Volg Konsumwaren AG, Winterthur
Rang 3: Il Futuro è Oggi - Schweizerische Bundesbahnen SBB, Bern
Rendez-vous sur l'aperçu du gagnant.
Pour le mois en cours, vous pouvez voter de nouveau et faire de votre affiche préférée le Poster of the Month APG|SGA.
Visitez la compétition en cours.
