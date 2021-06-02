Connexion
    APGN   CH0019107025

APG|SGA SA

(APGN)
APG|SGA : Poster of the Month – on connaît les gagnants

02/06/2021 | 11:47
Poster of the Month - on connaît les gagnants 2 juin 2021

Le concours est terminé et le Poster of the Month a été désigné. Après un coude-à-coude passionnant, voici les sujets qui l'ont emporté.​

  • Rang 1: Auffallen - SMidea, Schwanden

  • Rang 2: Volg - Volg Konsumwaren AG, Winterthur

  • Rang 3: Il Futuro è Oggi - Schweizerische Bundesbahnen SBB, Bern

Rendez-vous sur l'aperçu du gagnant.

Pour le mois en cours, vous pouvez voter de nouveau et faire de votre affiche préférée le Poster of the Month APG|SGA.

Visitez la compétition en cours.

Disclaimer

APG SGA SA published this content on 02 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 June 2021 09:46:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Données financières
CA 2021 279 M 311 M 255 M
Résultat net 2021 - - -
Tréso. nette 2021 85,7 M 95,5 M 78,1 M
PER 2021 -
Rendement 2021 4,68%
Capitalisation 705 M 787 M 642 M
VE / CA 2021 2,22x
VE / CA 2022 2,05x
Nbr Employés 491
Flottant 41,1%
Graphique APG|SGA SA
Durée : Période :
APG|SGA SA : Graphique analyse technique APG|SGA SA | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Tendances analyse technique APG|SGA SA
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesHaussièreHaussièreHaussière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ALLEGER
Nombre d'Analystes 2
Objectif de cours Moyen 190,00 CHF
Dernier Cours de Cloture 235,50 CHF
Ecart / Objectif Haut -19,3%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen -19,3%
Ecart / Objectif Bas -19,3%
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Nom Titre
Markus Ehrle Chief Executive Officer
Beat Hermann CFO, Head-Finance & International
Daniel Hofer Chairman
Christian Gotter Head-Operations
Markus Scheidegger Non-Executive Director
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
APG|SGA SA19.30%787
STRÖER SE & CO. KGAA-15.74%4 736
VGI PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED-6.77%1 767
CLEAR CHANNEL OUTDOOR HOLDINGS, INC.44.24%1 121
PLAN B MEDIA PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED-4.00%772
ELETROMIDIA S.A.0.00%529