Accueil Zonebourse  >  Actions  >  Toronto Stock Exchange  >  Aphria Inc.    APHA   CA03765K1049

APHRIA INC.

(APHA)
  Rapport
Cours en différé. Temps Différé Toronto Stock Exchange - 21/01 18:01:14
15.81 CAD   -4.18%
11/01APHRIA INC. : publication des résultats semestriels
2020Après la Fed, Wall Street termine en ordre dispersé, avec un nouveau record
AW
2020Wall Street hésitante avant la Fed
RE
ETFs positionnés sur APHRIA INC.ETFs et Trackers avec Trackinsight
ETFVar. 5jours PoidsRatingZone géographiqueCatégorie et Secteur
IShares S&P/TSX Completion Index ET...1.55%0.36%CanadaActions
BMO S&P/TSX Capped Composite Index ...0.50%0.07%CanadaActions
Franklin FTSE Canada All Cap Index ...-0.04%0.07%-CanadaActions
IShares Core S&P/TSX Capped Composi...0.42%0.07%CanadaActions



Décryptage
Cannabis : les stars canadiennes ralentissent en Europe
Graphique APHRIA INC.
Aphria Inc. : Graphique analyse technique Aphria Inc. | Zone bourse
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACHETER
Nombre d'Analystes 13
Objectif de cours Moyen 15,15 CAD
Dernier Cours de Cloture 16,50 CAD
Ecart / Objectif Haut 57,6%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen -8,18%
Ecart / Objectif Bas -55,2%
Révisions de BNA
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
APHRIA INC.87.50%4 134
CANOPY GROWTH CORPORATION35.70%12 541
CURALEAF HOLDINGS, INC.25.00%10 294
BEIJING TONGRENTANG CO., LTD5.86%5 367
TRULIEVE CANNABIS CORP.39.63%5 309
CRONOS GROUP INC.56.67%3 897
