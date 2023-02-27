|
Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. : Lake Street à l'achat
© Zonebourse avec MT Newswires 2023
|
|Toute l'actualité sur APOLLO MEDICAL HOLDINGS, INC.
|
|19:18
|Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. : Lake Street à l'achat
|
ZM
|24/02
|Transcript : Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc., Q4 2022 Earnings Call, Feb 24, 20..
|
CI
|24/02
|Apollo Medical Holdings subit une perte au 4ème trimestre, mais voit son chiffre d'affa..
|
MT
|23/02
|Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. fournit des prévisions de bénéfices pour l'année se termi..
|
CI
|23/02
|Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. annonce ses résultats pour l'année complète se terminant ..
|
CI
|23/02
|Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. annonce ses résultats pour le quatrième trimestre clos le..
|
CI
|08/02
|Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. annonce la démission de Michael Eng du conseil d'administ..
|
CI
|11/01
|Transcript : Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. Presents at 41st Annual J.P. Morga..
|
CI
|2022
|Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. : Lake Street reste à l'acha..
|
ZM
|2022
|Le conseil d'administration d'Apollo Medical approuve un programme de rachat d'actions ..
|
MT
|
|
|Recommandations des analystes sur APOLLO MEDICAL HOLDINGS, INC.
|
|
|
Données financières
|
|CA 2022
|
1 082 M
-
1 026 M
|Résultat net 2022
|
42,7 M
-
40,4 M
|Tréso. nette 2022
|
62,1 M
-
58,9 M
|PER 2022
|34,6x
|Rendement 2022
|-
|
|Capitalisation
|
1 669 M
1 669 M
1 582 M
|VE / CA 2022
|1,49x
|VE / CA 2023
|1,27x
|Nbr Employés
|1 300
|Flottant
|69,3%
|
|Graphique APOLLO MEDICAL HOLDINGS, INC.
|
Durée :
Période :
|
Tendances analyse technique APOLLO MEDICAL HOLDINGS, INC.
|Court Terme
|Moyen Terme
|Long Terme
|Tendances
|Neutre
|Neutre
|Baissière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
|
|Recommandation moyenne
|ACHETER
|Nombre d'Analystes
|2
|Dernier Cours de Clôture
|35,44 $
|Objectif de cours Moyen
|40,00 $
|Ecart / Objectif Moyen
|12,9%
Dirigeants et Administrateurs