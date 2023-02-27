Recherche avancée
Connexion
Connexion
Ou se connecter avec
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Inscription
Inscription Email
Ou se connecter avec
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Accueil Zonebourse
  2. Actions
  3. Etats-Unis
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc.
  6. Actualités
  7. Reco analystes
    AMEH   US03763A2078

APOLLO MEDICAL HOLDINGS, INC.

(AMEH)
  Rapport
Temps réel estimé Cboe BZX  -  19:58:19 27/02/2023
35.15 USD   -0.83%
19:18Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. : Lake Street à l'achat
ZM
24/02Transcript : Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc., Q4 2022 Earnings Call, Feb 24, 2023
CI
24/02Apollo Medical Holdings subit une perte au 4ème trimestre, mais voit son chiffre d'affaires augmenter ; fournit des perspectives pour 2023
MT
SynthèseCotationsGraphiquesActualitésNotationsAgendaSociétéFinancesConsensusRévisionsDérivésFonds 
SynthèseToute l'actualitéReco analystesAutres languesCommuniquésPublications officiellesActualités du secteur

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. : Lake Street à l'achat

27/02/2023 | 19:18
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook


© Zonebourse avec MT Newswires 2023
Toute l'actualité sur APOLLO MEDICAL HOLDINGS, INC.
19:18Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. : Lake Street à l'achat
ZM
24/02Transcript : Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc., Q4 2022 Earnings Call, Feb 24, 20..
CI
24/02Apollo Medical Holdings subit une perte au 4ème trimestre, mais voit son chiffre d'affa..
MT
23/02Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. fournit des prévisions de bénéfices pour l'année se termi..
CI
23/02Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. annonce ses résultats pour l'année complète se terminant ..
CI
23/02Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. annonce ses résultats pour le quatrième trimestre clos le..
CI
08/02Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. annonce la démission de Michael Eng du conseil d'administ..
CI
11/01Transcript : Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. Presents at 41st Annual J.P. Morga..
CI
2022Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. : Lake Street reste à l'acha..
ZM
2022Le conseil d'administration d'Apollo Medical approuve un programme de rachat d'actions ..
MT
Plus d'actualités
Recommandations des analystes sur APOLLO MEDICAL HOLDINGS, INC.
Plus de recommandations
Données financières
CA 2022 1 082 M - 1 026 M
Résultat net 2022 42,7 M - 40,4 M
Tréso. nette 2022 62,1 M - 58,9 M
PER 2022 34,6x
Rendement 2022 -
Capitalisation 1 669 M 1 669 M 1 582 M
VE / CA 2022 1,49x
VE / CA 2023 1,27x
Nbr Employés 1 300
Flottant 69,3%
Graphique APOLLO MEDICAL HOLDINGS, INC.
Durée : Période :
Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. : Graphique analyse technique Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. | Zonebourse
Graphique plein écran
Tendances analyse technique APOLLO MEDICAL HOLDINGS, INC.
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesNeutreNeutreBaissière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACHETER
Nombre d'Analystes 2
Dernier Cours de Clôture 35,44 $
Objectif de cours Moyen 40,00 $
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 12,9%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Thomas S. Lam President, Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
Brandon Sim Co-Chief Executive Officer
Chan Basho Chief Financial & Strategy Officer
Kenneth Sim Executive Chairman
Rita Pew Vice President-Strategy & Operations
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapi. (M$)
APOLLO MEDICAL HOLDINGS, INC.19.77%1 669
CVS HEALTH CORPORATION-7.96%110 138
HCA HEALTHCARE, INC.3.83%69 003
DR. SULAIMAN AL HABIB MEDICAL SERVICES GROUP COMPANY6.35%21 899
LABORATORY CORPORATION OF AMERICA HOLDINGS2.90%21 371
QUEST DIAGNOSTICS INCORPORATED-10.52%15 584