Cours estimé en temps réel. Temps réel estimé Cboe BZX - 01/09 19:45:37
173.105 USD   +3.02%
2018APPFOLIO INC : publication des résultats trimestriels
2018APPFOLIO INC : publication des résultats annuels
2017APPFOLIO INC : publication des résultats trimestriels
ETFs positionnés sur APPFOLIO, INC.ETFs et Trackers avec Trackinsight
ETFVar. 5jours PoidsRatingZone géographiqueCatégorie et Secteur
First Trust Cloud Computing - USD5.88%0.65%-Etats UnisActions - Technologie
SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF - ...3.17%0.59%Etats UnisActions - Technologie
First Trust US Small Cap Core Alpha...2.31%0.35%-Etats UnisActions
IShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growt...1.16%0.33%Etats UnisActions
JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Sm...-1.17%0.20%Etats UnisActions
Xtrackers Russell 2000 1C - USD-1.16%0.15%Etats UnisActions
IShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF - ...3.91%0.02%-Amérique du NordActions - Technologie



Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne CONSERVER
Nombre d'Analystes 3
Objectif de cours Moyen 100,00 $
Dernier Cours de Cloture 168,03 $
Ecart / Objectif Haut -40,5%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen -40,5%
Ecart / Objectif Bas -40,5%
Révisions de BNA
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
APPFOLIO, INC.52.82%5 763
SAP SE14.73%196 511
ORACLE CORPORATION8.00%175 590
SERVICENOW INC.70.74%92 452
INTUIT INC.32.14%90 068
DOCUSIGN, INC.200.90%41 259
