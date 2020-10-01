Connexion
APPIAN CORPORATION

(APPN)
66.955 USD   +3.41%
ETFs positionnés sur APPIAN CORPORATION
ETFVar. 5jours PoidsRatingZone géographiqueCatégorie et Secteur
First Trust Cloud Computing - USD2.02%1.13%-Etats UnisActions - Technologie
SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF - ...2.93%0.56%Etats UnisActions - Technologie
First Trust US Small Cap Core Alpha...2.83%0.24%Etats UnisActions
WisdomTree Total Earnings Fund - USD4.65%0.12%-Etats UnisActions
Xtrackers Russell 2000 1C - USD1.72%0.09%Etats UnisActions
IShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF - ...4.95%0.02%-Amérique du NordActions - Technologie



Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne CONSERVER
Nombre d'Analystes 9
Objectif de cours Moyen 49,67 $
Dernier Cours de Cloture 64,75 $
Ecart / Objectif Haut -12,0%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen -23,3%
Ecart / Objectif Bas -41,3%
Révisions de BNA
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
APPIAN CORPORATION73.36%4 523
SAP SE10.34%185 643
ORACLE CORPORATION12.68%179 750
SERVICENOW INC.71.79%93 023
INTUIT INC.23.56%85 404
DOCUSIGN, INC.190.43%39 855
