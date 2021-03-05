Connexion
ETFs positionnés sur APPLE HOSPITALITY REIT, INC.ETFs et Trackers avec Trackinsight
ETFVar. 5jours PoidsRatingZone géographiqueCatégorie et Secteur
IShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA S...-2.27%0.32%Etats UnisActions
SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF -...0.35%0.15%Etats UnisActions
AMUNDI INDEX FTSE EPRA NAREIT GLOBA...-2.09%0.14%MondeActions - Immobilier
AMUNDI INDEX FTSE EPRA NAREIT GLOBA...-2.17%0.14%-MondeActions - Immobilier
Xtrackers Russell Midcap 1C - USD-2.38%0.03%Etats UnisActions
Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 Dist - USD-0.97%0.02%Etats UnisActions
SPDR Russell 1000 Momentum Focus ET...-1.78%0.01%Etats UnisActions



Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes 9
Objectif de cours Moyen 16,31 $
Dernier Cours de Cloture 14,13 $
Ecart / Objectif Haut 34,5%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 15,4%
Ecart / Objectif Bas 6,16%
Révisions de BNA
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
APPLE HOSPITALITY REIT, INC.8.21%3 118
VICI PROPERTIES INC.12.35%15 375
HOST HOTELS & RESORTS, INC8.27%11 173
GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES, INC.1.16%9 984
PARK HOTELS & RESORTS INC.23.32%4 990
MGM GROWTH PROPERTIES LLC5.18%4 328
