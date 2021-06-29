Connexion
ETFs positionnés sur APPLE INC.ETFs et Trackers avec Trackinsight
ETF PoidsVar. 5joursRatingGéographie
IShares S&P 500 Information Technology Sec...24.58%2.67%Etats Unis
Xtrackers MSCI USA Information Technology ...23.72%2.77%-NC
Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund - USD23.59%2.21%Etats Unis
SPDR S&P U.S. Technology Select Sector - USD22.07%2.59%-Etats Unis
SPDR MSCI World Technology - USD20.44%2.49%-NC
Xtrackers MSCI World Information Technolog...20.33%2.56%-NC
IShares MSCI World Information Technology ...20.3%2.69%-Monde
IShares Global Tech ETF - USD18.96%2.19%Monde
IShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF - USD13.62%2.39%Etats Unis
IShares Global 100 ETF - USD13.03%0.95%Monde
BMO NASDAQ 100 Equity Hedged to CAD Index ...12.43%2.79%Etats Unis
Xtrackers NASDAQ 100 1C - USD12.37%2.59%-Etats Unis
Invesco EQQQ Nasdaq-100 Dist - USD12.37%2.49%Etats Unis
BMO NASDAQ 100 Equity Index ETF - CAD12.37%2.66%-Etats Unis
IShares NASDAQ 100 - USD12.36%2.61%Etats Unis
IShares NASDAQ 100 Accumulating - EUR Hedged12.36%2.66%-Etats Unis
IShares NASDAQ-100 (DE) - USD12.35%2.45%Etats Unis
IShares NASDAQ 100 Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) ...12.15%2.65%Etats Unis
SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF - USD10.85%2.43%Etats Unis
IShares Core U.S. Growth ETF - USD10.36%2.32%Etats Unis
IShares S&P 100 ETF - USD9.99%2.49%Etats Unis
Xtrackers S&P 500 ESG ETF - Distributing -...9.21%1.53%-Etats Unis
UBS ETF S&P 500 ESG UCITS - Distributing -...9.2%1.29%-Monde
UBS ETF (IE) S&P 500 ESG - Acc - USD9.2%1.85%-Monde
UBS ETF (IE) S&P 500 ESG (hedged to CHF) ...9.2%2.15%-Monde
UBS ETF (IE) S&P 500 ESG (hedged to EUR) ...9.2%1.58%-Etats Unis
UBS ETF (IE) S&P 500 ESG (hedged to GBP) ...9.2%2.70%-Monde
AMUNDI S&P 500 ESG - DR (C) - EUR9.11%1.34%Monde
AMUNDI S&P 500 ESG - DR HEDGED EUR (C) - EUR9.11%1.53%-Monde
SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF - USD8.9%1.55%-Etats Unis
IShares Dow Jones Global Titans 50 (DE) -...8.53%1.30%Monde
IShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF - USD8.49%2.76%-Amérique du Nord
IShares Russell Top 200 ETF - USD7.92%1.67%Etats Unis
BMO Global Communications Index ETF - CAD7.38%1.28%-NC
Fidelity US Quality Income ACC Hedged - GBP7.33%1.62%-Etats Unis
Fidelity US Quality Income ACC Hedged - EUR7.33%1.50%-Etats Unis
Fidelity US Quality Income - Inc - USD7.33%1.60%Etats Unis
Fidelity US Quality Income - Acc - USD7.33%1.55%Etats Unis
L&G US Equity (Responsible Exclusions) - ...7.32%2.26%-Etats Unis
SPDR S&P 500 ESG Screened (Acc) - USD7.2%1.57%-Etats Unis
WisdomTree Earnings 500 Fund - USD7.03%0.94%Etats Unis
AMUNDI PRIME USA - - USD6.99%1.47%-Monde
Amundi Prime USA DR (C) - USD6.99%1.44%-Monde
IShares S&P 500 CHF Hedged (Acc) - CHF6.88%1.59%Etats Unis
Xtrackers S&P 500 1D - EUR Hedged - EUR6.86%1.48%-Etats Unis
SPDR S&P 500 EUR Hdg (Acc) - EUR6.86%1.50%-Etats Unis
BMO S&P 500 Index ETF - CAD6.86%1.10%Etats Unis
HSBC S&P 500 - USD6.86%1.55%Etats Unis
Xtrackers S&P 500 2C (GBP Hedged) - GBP6.85%1.57%-Etats Unis
BMO S&P 500 Index ETF - USD6.85%1.31%Etats Unis
Décryptage
Apple : la fin du 'supercycle', vraiment ?
Graphique APPLE INC.
Durée : Période :
Apple Inc. : Graphique analyse technique Apple Inc. | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes 45
Dernier Cours de Cloture 134,78 $
Objectif de cours Moyen 156,01 $
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 15,8%
Révisions de BNA
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
APPLE INC.0.32%2 221 291
XIAOMI CORPORATION-16.57%89 785
SHENZHEN TRANSSION HOLDINGS CO., LTD.37.42%25 292
WINGTECH TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD-5.85%18 100
FIH MOBILE LIMITED34.74%1 327
DORO AB (PUBL)19.49%154