APPLE INC.

Connexion
E-mail
Mot de passe
Retenir
Mot de passe oublié ?
Devenir membre gratuitement
Inscription
Inscription
Devenir membre
Inscription gratuite
Devenir client
Découvrez nos services
English (USA)
English (UK)
English (Canada)
Deutsch (Deutschland)
Deutsch (Schweiz)
Español
Français (France)
Français (Suisse)
Italiano
Nederlands (Nederland)
Nederlands (België)
Paramètres
Cotations dynamiques
OFF
ON
Bourse
Actions
France
Europe
Amérique du Nord
Asie
Moyen-Orient
»
Plus d'Actions
Indices
CAC 40
BEL 20
DAX
S&P 500
NASDAQ 100
»
Plus d'Indices
Devises / Forex
EUR / USD
EUR / GBP
EUR / CHF
EUR / RUB
EUR / SEK
»
Plus de Devises
Matières Premières
OR
Pétrole WTI
Pétrole Brent
ARGENT
PLATINE
»
Plus de Mat. Premières
Produits de Bourse
Palmarès et analyses
Produits de levier
Cryptomonnaies
BITCOIN
ETHEREUM
Trackers & ETF
Palmarès et actualités
Recherche Avancée
Fonds & OPCVM
Palmarès et actualités
Recherche Avancée
Actualités
Toute l'information
Sociétés
Indices & Marchés
Economie
Devises / Forex
Matières premières
Taux
Pro. de la finance
Barons de la Bourse
Cryptomonnaies
Cybersécurité
Agenda économique
Sociétés cotées
Reco. des analystes
Rumeurs
Introductions
Opérations capitalistiques
Nouveaux contrats
Profits warnings
Nominations
Communiqués
Evénements
Opérations sur titre
Calendrier des sociétés
Actualités Sectorielles
Energie
Matériaux de base
Valeurs industrielles
Consommation cyclique
Consommation non cyclique
Services Financiers
Santé
Technologie
Télécommunications
Services aux collectivités
Analyses
Toutes les analyses
Décryptages
Briefings quotidiens
Briefing hebdomadaire
Analyses Indices
Analyses Devises
Analyses Matières Premières
Trading Actions
Produits Dérivés
Interviews
Émissions
Les Rendez-Vous
L'Art d'Investir
Les Outils
La Formation
Conseils
Tous nos conseils boursiers
S'abonner
Portefeuilles
Mes Portefeuilles
Portefeuilles virtuels
Portfolio Manager
Portefeuilles Zonebourse
Investisseur Europe PEA
Investisseur USA
Investisseur Asie
Listes
Mes Listes
Listes de valeurs
Mes dernières consultations
Mes top consultations
Top consultations
Listes Style d'investissement
Valeurs de rendement
Valeurs de croissance
Valeurs décotées
Listes Thématiques
Faites vos jeux
Les Family Business
La petite Reine
Les Fintechs
Hydrogène
Les SPAC
Le Luxe
Financement dilutif
Le Nautisme
Palmarès
Palmarès Actualités
Actualités les plus lues
Actualités qui impactent
Palmarès Fondamentaux
Palmarès Capitalisation
Palmarès Rendement
Palmarès PER
Palmarès Consensus
Palmarès Fondamentaux
Palmarès Techniques
Palmarès RSI
Volumes anormaux
Palmarès Gaps
Palmarès STIM
Franchissements
Tendances
Palmarès Variations
Palmarès France
Palmarès Belgique
Palmarès Allemagne
Palmarès USA
Palmarès Europe
Palmarès Asie
Screeners
Sélections Thématiques
Faites vos jeux
Les Family Business
La petite Reine
Les Fintechs
Hydrogène
Les SPAC
Notations Techniques
Actions survendues
Actions surachetées
Proximités résistances
Proximités supports
Phases d'accumulation
Actions les plus volatiles
Notations Fondamentales
Top Note Investissement
Top Note Trading
Top consensus Analystes
Valeurs de croissance
Valeurs de rendement
Valorisations faibles
Accueil Stock Screener
Screeners Personnels
Toutes mes Valeurs
Portfolio Manager
Listes de valeurs
Portefeuilles Virtuels
Outils
Outils Zonebourse
Stock Screener
Portfolio Manager
Application iPhone
Outils Expert
Stock Screener PRO
Portfolio Creator
Event Screener
Graphique dynamique
Calendrier des sociétés
Agenda économique
Communauté / Forums
Recherche Sectorielle
Apprendre la bourse
Guides thématiques
Convertisseur de monnaie
Nos Services
Offres de Courtage
ProRealTime Trading
Interactive Brokers
Autres Services
Fonds Europa One
Outils
Formation vidéo
Portefeuilles Zonebourse
Investisseur Europe PEA
Investisseur USA
Investisseur Asie
Nos Conseils
Listes thématiques
Stock Screener
Accueil Zone
bourse
Actions
Etats-Unis
Nasdaq
Apple Inc.
Fonds
AAPL
US0378331005
APPLE INC.
(AAPL)
Ajouter à ma liste
Rapport
Temps réel estimé Cboe BZX -
29/06 17:38:02
136.07
USD
+0.96%
28/06
ANTITRUST
: Facebook gagne une manche contre les autorités américaines
AW
28/06
Wall Street
: inscrit un doublé S&P500/Nasdaq avec Facebook
CF
28/06
CAPGEMINI
: livre la plateforme d'Île-de-France Mobilité
CF
Synthèse
Cotations
Graphiques
Actualités
Notations
Agenda
Société
Finances
Consensus
Révisions
Dérivés
Fonds
Communauté
ETFs positionnés sur APPLE INC.
ETFs et Trackers avec
Trackinsight
ETF
Poids
Var. 5jours
Rating
Géographie
IShares S&P 500 Information Technology Sec...
24.58%
2.67%
Etats Unis
Xtrackers MSCI USA Information Technology ...
23.72%
2.77%
-
NC
Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund - USD
23.59%
2.21%
Etats Unis
SPDR S&P U.S. Technology Select Sector - USD
22.07%
2.59%
-
Etats Unis
SPDR MSCI World Technology - USD
20.44%
2.49%
-
NC
Xtrackers MSCI World Information Technolog...
20.33%
2.56%
-
NC
IShares MSCI World Information Technology ...
20.3%
2.69%
-
Monde
IShares Global Tech ETF - USD
18.96%
2.19%
Monde
IShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF - USD
13.62%
2.39%
Etats Unis
IShares Global 100 ETF - USD
13.03%
0.95%
Monde
BMO NASDAQ 100 Equity Hedged to CAD Index ...
12.43%
2.79%
Etats Unis
Xtrackers NASDAQ 100 1C - USD
12.37%
2.59%
-
Etats Unis
Invesco EQQQ Nasdaq-100 Dist - USD
12.37%
2.49%
Etats Unis
BMO NASDAQ 100 Equity Index ETF - CAD
12.37%
2.66%
-
Etats Unis
IShares NASDAQ 100 - USD
12.36%
2.61%
Etats Unis
IShares NASDAQ 100 Accumulating - EUR Hedged
12.36%
2.66%
-
Etats Unis
IShares NASDAQ-100 (DE) - USD
12.35%
2.45%
Etats Unis
IShares NASDAQ 100 Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) ...
12.15%
2.65%
Etats Unis
SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF - USD
10.85%
2.43%
Etats Unis
IShares Core U.S. Growth ETF - USD
10.36%
2.32%
Etats Unis
IShares S&P 100 ETF - USD
9.99%
2.49%
Etats Unis
Xtrackers S&P 500 ESG ETF - Distributing -...
9.21%
1.53%
-
Etats Unis
UBS ETF S&P 500 ESG UCITS - Distributing -...
9.2%
1.29%
-
Monde
UBS ETF (IE) S&P 500 ESG - Acc - USD
9.2%
1.85%
-
Monde
UBS ETF (IE) S&P 500 ESG (hedged to CHF) ...
9.2%
2.15%
-
Monde
UBS ETF (IE) S&P 500 ESG (hedged to EUR) ...
9.2%
1.58%
-
Etats Unis
UBS ETF (IE) S&P 500 ESG (hedged to GBP) ...
9.2%
2.70%
-
Monde
AMUNDI S&P 500 ESG - DR (C) - EUR
9.11%
1.34%
Monde
AMUNDI S&P 500 ESG - DR HEDGED EUR (C) - EUR
9.11%
1.53%
-
Monde
SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF - USD
8.9%
1.55%
-
Etats Unis
IShares Dow Jones Global Titans 50 (DE) -...
8.53%
1.30%
Monde
IShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF - USD
8.49%
2.76%
-
Amérique du Nord
IShares Russell Top 200 ETF - USD
7.92%
1.67%
Etats Unis
BMO Global Communications Index ETF - CAD
7.38%
1.28%
-
NC
Fidelity US Quality Income ACC Hedged - GBP
7.33%
1.62%
-
Etats Unis
Fidelity US Quality Income ACC Hedged - EUR
7.33%
1.50%
-
Etats Unis
Fidelity US Quality Income - Inc - USD
7.33%
1.60%
Etats Unis
Fidelity US Quality Income - Acc - USD
7.33%
1.55%
Etats Unis
L&G US Equity (Responsible Exclusions) - ...
7.32%
2.26%
-
Etats Unis
SPDR S&P 500 ESG Screened (Acc) - USD
7.2%
1.57%
-
Etats Unis
WisdomTree Earnings 500 Fund - USD
7.03%
0.94%
Etats Unis
AMUNDI PRIME USA - - USD
6.99%
1.47%
-
Monde
Amundi Prime USA DR (C) - USD
6.99%
1.44%
-
Monde
IShares S&P 500 CHF Hedged (Acc) - CHF
6.88%
1.59%
Etats Unis
Xtrackers S&P 500 1D - EUR Hedged - EUR
6.86%
1.48%
-
Etats Unis
SPDR S&P 500 EUR Hdg (Acc) - EUR
6.86%
1.50%
-
Etats Unis
BMO S&P 500 Index ETF - CAD
6.86%
1.10%
Etats Unis
HSBC S&P 500 - USD
6.86%
1.55%
Etats Unis
Xtrackers S&P 500 2C (GBP Hedged) - GBP
6.85%
1.57%
-
Etats Unis
BMO S&P 500 Index ETF - USD
6.85%
1.31%
Etats Unis
1
2
3
4
Suiv.
Copyright © 2009 Morningstar. All Rights Reserved. The information, data and opinions expressed (Information) and contained herein: (1) are proprietary to Morningstar and/or its content providers and are not intended to represent investment advice or recommendation to buy or sell any security; (2) may not be copied or distributed without express license to do so; and (3) are not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. Morningstar reserve its rights to charge for access to these Ratings and/or Rating report. Neither Morningstar nor its content providers are responsible for any damages or losses arising from any use of this Rating, Rating Report or Information contained therein.
Décryptage
Apple : la fin du 'supercycle', vraiment ?
Plus de décryptages
Graphique APPLE INC.
Durée :
Auto.
2 mois
3 mois
6 mois
9 mois
1 an
2 ans
5 ans
10 ans
Max.
Période :
Jour
Semaine
Graphique plein écran
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Merci d'autoriser JavaScript dans les préférences de votre navigateur pour utiliser les graphiques dynamiques.
Plus de Données financières
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne
ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes
45
Dernier Cours de Cloture
134,78 $
Objectif de cours Moyen
156,01 $
Ecart / Objectif Moyen
15,8%
Consensus
Révisions de BNA
Merci d'autoriser JavaScript dans les préférences de votre navigateur pour utiliser les graphiques dynamiques.
Plus de Révisions des Estimations
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janv
Capitalisation (M$)
APPLE INC.
0.32%
2 221 291
XIAOMI CORPORATION
-16.57%
89 785
SHENZHEN TRANSSION HOLDINGS CO., LTD.
37.42%
25 292
WINGTECH TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD
-5.85%
18 100
FIH MOBILE LIMITED
34.74%
1 327
DORO AB (PUBL)
19.49%
154
Plus de Résultats
RUBRIQUES
Indices
Actions
Devises
Matières premières
Produit de bourse
Trackers / ETF
Fonds / OCPVM
Actualités
Analyses
Vidéos
SERVICES GRATUITS
Portfolio Manager
Listes de valeurs
Portefeuilles Virtuels
Newsletters et notifications
Accès forums
Devenir membre
SOLUTIONS
Portefeuille Europe
Portefeuille USA
Portefeuille Asie
Stock screener
Conseils
Listes Thématiques
Outils
Devenir Client
ÉDITIONS BOURSE
English (USA)
English (UK)
English (Canada)
Deutsch (Deutschland)
Deutsch (Schweiz)
Español
Français (France)
Français (Suisse)
Italiano
Nederlands (Nederland)
Nederlands (België)
SERVICES FINANCIERS
Offre de courtage Interactive Brokers
Offre de courtage ProRealTime
Fonds Europa One
Portfolio Manager
À PROPOS
Surperformance SAS
Contact
Mentions légales
Recrutement
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. Tous droits réservés.
Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar et S&P Capital IQ
Master