  Accueil Zonebourse
  Actions
  Etats-Unis
  Nasdaq
  Applied Molecular Transport Inc.
  Actualités
  Reco analystes
    AMTI   US03824M1099

APPLIED MOLECULAR TRANSPORT INC.

(AMTI)
  Rapport
Temps Différé Nasdaq  -  22:00 01/12/2022
1.000 USD   -4.76%
13:01Applied Molecular Transport Inc. : Chardan Research favorable au dossier
ZM
29/11Achat d'initiés : Applied Molecular Transport
MT
10/11L'AMT-101 d'Applied Molecular Transport obtient la désignation de médicament orphelin de la FDA pour le traitement de la pouchite ; les actions sont en hausse.
MT
Applied Molecular Transport Inc. : Chardan Research favorable au dossier

02/12/2022 | 13:01
Toute l'actualité sur APPLIED MOLECULAR TRANSPORT INC.
08/11Applied Molecular Transport Inc. : Opinion positive de ..
ZM
07/11Applied Molecular Transport Inc. annonce ses résultats pour le troisième trimestre et l..
CI
20/09Applied Molecular Transport achève le recrutement de l'essai de phase 2 Lombard en mono..
CI
04/08Applied Molecular Transport Inc. annonce ses résultats pour le deuxième trimestre et le..
CI
07/07Applied Molecular Transport Inc. : Jefferies & Co. révi..
ZM
06/07Mise à jour sectorielle : Soins de santé
MT
06/07Applied Molecular Transport déclare que le traitement de la colite ulcéreuse n'a pas mo..
MT
Recommandations des analystes sur APPLIED MOLECULAR TRANSPORT INC.
Données financières
CA 2022 - - -
Résultat net 2022 -128 M - -124 M
Tréso. nette 2022 52,1 M - 50,5 M
PER 2022 -0,32x
Rendement 2022 -
Capitalisation 40,9 M 40,9 M 39,7 M
VE / CA 2022 -
VE / CA 2023 -
Nbr Employés 125
Flottant 77,1%
Graphique APPLIED MOLECULAR TRANSPORT INC.
Applied Molecular Transport Inc. : Graphique analyse technique Applied Molecular Transport Inc. | Zonebourse
Tendances analyse technique APPLIED MOLECULAR TRANSPORT INC.
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesNeutreBaissièreBaissière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACHETER
Nombre d'Analystes 4
Dernier Cours de Clôture 1,05 $
Objectif de cours Moyen 10,45 $
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 895%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Tahir Mahmood Chief Executive Officer & Director
Shawn Mikael Cross President & Chief Operating Officer
Brandon Hants Senior VP-Finance & Business Operations
Graham K. Cooper Executive Chairman
Bittoo Kanwar Senior Vice President & Head-Clinical Development
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapi. (M$)
APPLIED MOLECULAR TRANSPORT INC.-92.85%41
MODERNA, INC.-28.55%67 581
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.-21.83%40 495
LONZA GROUP AG-33.17%38 281
ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.29.88%27 139
SEAGEN INC.-21.72%22 538