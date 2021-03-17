|
Applied Molecular Transport Inc. : JMP Securities persiste à l'achat
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Données financières
|
|CA 2020
|
-
-
-
|Résultat net 2020
|
-63,8 M
-
-53,6 M
|Tréso. nette 2020
|
131 M
-
110 M
|PER 2020
|-22,6x
|Rendement 2020
|-
|
|Capitalisation
|
2 586 M
2 586 M
2 172 M
|VE / CA 2020
|-
|VE / CA 2021
|-
|Nbr Employés
|64
|Flottant
|70,3%
|
|
|
Tendances analyse technique APPLIED MOLECULAR TRANSPORT INC.
|Court Terme
|Moyen Terme
|Long Terme
|Tendances
|Haussière
|Haussière
|Haussière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
|Recommandation moyenne
|ACHETER
|Nombre d'Analystes
|4
|Objectif de cours Moyen
|
68,00 $
|Dernier Cours de Cloture
|
74,14 $
|Ecart / Objectif Haut
|
24,1%
|Ecart / Objectif Moyen
|
-8,28%
|Ecart / Objectif Bas
|
-48,7%
Dirigeants et Administrateurs